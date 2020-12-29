Maldives wins Best International Island Holiday Destination award

Maldives has won the Best International Island Holiday Destination award by International Travel Awards 2020.

International Travel Awards is organised by KSA Tourism Marketing and PR Company, which has over a decade of experience in promoting and branding over 5,000 global tourism brands around the world.

It is a well-established company in the travel and tourism industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travellers, and industry players alike. Over 100,000 international travellers and tourism industry professionals vote to select the winners.

The dedicated judges are chosen from a wide variety of backgrounds, each bringing the experience, skills, and enthusiasm necessary to select, promote and showcase participating hotels on an international scale.

The team spends a large amount of time reviewing each nominee, understanding their USP and making sure the right company is chosen as the winners each year. Every winner receives an ample of marketing and branding opportunities worldwide.

Despite the challenges faced during such a crucial time, Maldives has been gaining international recognition through a variety of awards and accolades due to the safety measures and precautions in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Maldives recently won the World’s Leading Destination award by World Travel Awards 2020.

The destination also won four awards in the Indian Ocean category: Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination 2020, Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2020, Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination 2020, and Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination 2020.

In addition, Maldives has won the Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination award by World Spa Awards.

Receiving such awards is a testament to the love and confidence travellers from around the globe has towards Maldives.

“We are immensely grateful to the International Travel Awards for giving us this recognition,” Thoyyib Mohamed, the Managing Director of Visit Maldives, said.

“Our team and the entire tourism industry have been working towards making Maldives one of the safest and most preferred destinations to travel to this year, and these tributes are proof of our success.”

Visit Maldives has been working to increase the destination presence and visibility among key markets.

Several marketing activities and campaigns have been conducted, providing a platform for tourists from around the world to relive the happiness and rediscover the wonders of Maldives.