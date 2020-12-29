Visit Maldives plans 343 major destination marketing activities for 2021

A total of 343 major destination marketing activities, which includes both offline and online campaigns, have been planned for 2021, Visit Maldives announced Tuesday.

The announcement was made at a press conference held Thursday afternoon with the local media. During the press conference, officials from Visit Maldives highlighted the activities carried out and the achievements accomplished this year along with the plans for 2021.

The initial marketing plan for the year by Visit Maldives was developed with bigger brand visibility campaigns and creative initiatives to promote experiential tourism and niche segments.

However, with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaigns and initiatives had to be shifted to social and digital media platforms.

The Visit Maldives campaigns were completely shifted online and with progressions, continuous assessments were conducted around the evolving challenges in three phases: React, Rethink and Recover.

The three phases focused on keeping the destination visible on online media, providing the tourism industry and tourists with regular updates on travel restrictions and safety measures taken in Maldives, and promoting the destination as a safe haven for tourists via several activities in different source markets.

The source markets were closely monitored to adapt the strategies accordingly for targeted activities.

Out of the 412 activities held throughout the year, 314 activities were carried out under the crisis plan.

Despite the Maldives reopening for all nationalities in July, arrivals were also dependent on factors such as travel restrictions in their residing countries, as well as the resumption of flight connectivity.

Immersive content to dream about the Maldives and keep the destination visible was also disseminated through these platforms. As the pandemic exacerbated, the marketing approach was adapted in line with the key messaging of UNWTO: Staying home today means traveling tomorrow.

The second phase involved informing all relevant stakeholders on the steps taken by the Maldives for recovery such as the health and hygiene measures planned, as well as the social distancing regulations.

Moving forward in the final phase of recovery, it is imperative to retain the brand awareness as the most preferred destination in the world.

Steps taken for travelling to the Maldives in the new normal were communicated as much as possible through PR representatives in the key source markets and industry stakeholders, as well as several marketing campaigns.

“We have consistently worked together with the government, stakeholders and tourism industry to ensure the maximum utilisation of our potential and resources in achieving our goals. The team at Visit Maldives has worked tirelessly to warrant that Maldives remains on top of the most preferred tourist destinations in the world,” Thoyyib Mohamed, the Managing Director of Visit Maldives, said.

“Gradually, our efforts seem to bear fruit: we have received 16 awards and accolades this year, including the World’s Leading Destination award by World Travel Awards 2020, and we have also reached the 500,000th tourist arrival milestone for the year.”

Visit Maldives will continue marketing the destination with an increased vigour and effort in the upcoming year, and 343 major activities have been planned which includes both offline and online campaigns.

The main objective of these activities is to increase tourist arrival numbers to pre-pandemic levels, reorient the perception of Maldives solely as a luxury and honeymoon destination, and utilise international recognition received during this pivotal moment.

More importance will also be given on developing and promoting local tourism, culture and heritage of the Maldives.