Kaimoo Hotels’ properties achieve COVID-READY Gold Certification

Resorts operated by Kaimoo Resorts & Hotels have achieved the COVID-READY Gold Certification from Hotel Resilient International.

The Hotel Resilient Standards are the world’s only global standard for climate and disaster resilience for hotels and first of their kind in the hotel industry.

The COVID-READY Gold Certification is awarded to hotels that meet all the requirements of Hotel Resilient Standards’ COVID-READY Standards and pass with a score of 80 per cent and above.

The COVID-READY Certification is based on a comprehensive virtual review conducted by a Hotel Resilient Auditor remotely. The hotel will be contacted by a Hotel Resilient accredited auditor to schedule a virtual walk-through of the hotel and live view of key documents, procedures and protocols to verify the hotel complies with the COVID-READY Standards.

The three Kaimoo resorts — Summer Island Maldives, Equator Village and Embudu Village — have met the requirements of Hotel Resilient International COVID-READY Standard, and obtained the COVID-READY Gold Certification.

“We have implemented stringent health and safety protocols to provide you with a safe and relaxing holiday,” the resorts said, in a joint announcement.

Following the reopening of Maldives’ international borders in July, Kaimoo has reopened the group’s resorts and hotels alongside rigorous new hygiene measures to reassure guests.

In order to prepare for the reopening and to reassure guests, Kaimoo put in place a stringent set of new health and safety protocols. These measures include increasing the frequency of cleaning, and regular sanitisation of guest rooms, restaurants, bars and other high-contact areas.

Guests check-in at their villas, minimising the time spent at communal areas, and practice social distancing at the resort. Strict cleaning protocols ensure the cleanliness of transfer boats.

These new procedures are science-driven and use technology solutions to reduce the impact on the environment.

Wholly Maldivian owned, Kaimoo was founded in 1979 and today owns and operates five properties in the Maldives. This includes three award-winning resorts: Embudu Village Maldives and Summer Island Maldives in Male atoll, and Equator Village in Addu.

Kaimoo also owns and operates two city hotels in Male: Mookai Hotel and Mookai Suites.