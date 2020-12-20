Liberating indulgence: Festive escape at The Nautilus Maldives

The Nautilus has officially revealed its 2020/21 festive season celebration programme.

Entitled ‘Liberating Indulgence’, the ultra-luxury private island renowned for enabling guests to craft ‘A World of Their Own Making’ is set to offer a plethora of extraordinary experiences this December and January.

Running from December 22 right through until January 6, 2021, The Nautilus has curated a spectacular festive programme.

From an exhilarating Seabob safari and indulgent epicurean wine tasting upon their castaway sandbank to a private reiki masterclass and New Year’s Day detox brunch including mini spa treatment throughout, festivities at The Nautilus will certainly not go unnoticed.

Here just a few of the best things to do during the festive season at The Nautilus and why it is a top resort to spend Christmas and New Year at the Maldives!

New Year’s extravaganza

Guests staying at The Nautilus for New Year can expect a spectacular ending to 2020 with the island’s all-day extravaganza.

In the evening, head to The Nautilus’ pristine white sand beach where you can expect to witness a breathtaking fireworks display subsequent to the exciting 2021 countdown.

Spellbinding magicians, a live band, a late night DJ and an abundance of epicurean delights will add to the celebrations.

Classic Nautilus signature experiences

Among the myriad of experiences available for guests tailor to their every whim, The Nautilus is additionally offering some of their renowned signature experiences, albeit with a special sprinkling of festive celebration.

An intimate, ethereal sandbank dinner, a bespoke spa journey at the island’s overwater Solasta Spa, a classically Maldivian big-game fishing adventure; The Nautilus has masterfully actualised every guest’s hopes of total escapism for Christmas and the New Year.

Festivities for little islanders

The island is excited to welcome and cater to little islanders of all ages this festive season too.

Offering them their very own programme of engaging and magical island experiences in conjunction with the Young Wonderers club, The Nautilus hopes to inspire and enthuse its younger guests.

From a pirate themed day to shell jewellery making and beach sports competitions, The Nautilus will cater to all tastes this festive season.

Post-celebration detox brunch

Begin the New Year with a detox brunch, mindfully crafted by our chefs in order to rejuvenate the mind and body.

While enjoying this slow wake-up call with loved ones, nip to the Solasta Spa and enter the specially created ‘Willow Spa: Harmony & Grace’ for mini boost treatments.

From relaxing facials and massages, The Nautilus is handling your New Year’s Day indulgence with absolute class.

To book your festive escape at The Nautilus, drop a note at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com. The resort team can’t wait for you to begin creating a world of your own making.