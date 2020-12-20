You & Me Maldives wins two prestigious titles at SATA 2020 awards

You & Me Maldives has won two prestigious titles at the fifth annual South Asian Travel Awards (SATA).

The resort won the Gold award in South Asia’s Most Romantic Resort category, while it was conferred a Silver award in the Leading F&B Hotel/Resort category.

The awards were presented at a virtual award ceremony held on December 15.

An idyllic and naturally chic retreat, You & Me is an adult-only resort targeted for couples and honeymooners looking for the ultimate private romantic getaway in the Maldives.

You can celebrate your significant other by dining at the fully submerged underwater restaurant H2O, which offers a 360° view of the Maldives’ breathtaking marine environment, surprise them with a candlelight sunken dinner with a stunning view, or tie the knot in the gem of an island! All of this makes You & Me the most romantic resort to elope with your loved one!

You & Me offers a unique “dine around” concept, where guests on Half Board, Full Board, and All-Inclusive packages can choose to sample the resort’s gastronomic offerings in any of the exquisite à la carte restaurants that will surely spoil your taste buds away.

Choose to dine in at the main The Sand restaurant, which is open for breakfast and dinner, and serves freshly cooked dishes prepared at bespoke live cooking stations, or try Green Carpet if you are looking to lunch in an urban-chic setting by the pool.

For Teppanyaki lovers, the Japanese restaurant Rising Sun is the best option.

Last but not least, who doesn’t love Italian cuisine! La pasta is a communal beachside restaurant, serving Italy’s finest cuisines.

“It is indeed a huge accomplishment for us to be presented such prestigious awards for such a new property in the Maldives hotels segment which proves the immense love for You & Me by our beloved guests. A key part of the award is a voting poll and we would like to thank all our loyal guests and staffs for their continuous support,” the resort said, in a statement.

The SATA 2020 virtual awards ceremony received over 1,000 nominations in 52 categories for properties and brands in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry.

SATA has been recognising the best of South Asian travel and hospitality since 2016 with the aim to revive and raise service standards within the region’s tourism industry.