Air France resumes Maldives flights with three weekly services

Air France on Saturday resumed scheduled passenger services to the Maldives.

The airline now offers three direct services per week between Paris and Male.

The French flagship carrier began direct flights to the Maldives on November 2, 2017, offering two weekly flights to the island nation’s main Velana International Airport on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

However, it was forced to suspend its services in the wake of border closures imposed by Maldivian authorities in late March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.