Condor to resume Maldives flights on Dec 18 with two weekly services

Condor, Germany’s most popular leisure airline, is once again flying to the Maldives.

From December 18, Maldives will once again be included in Condor’s route map with two weekly flights from Frankfurt. The flights will operate on Mondays and Saturdays.

Holidays with Condor can be booked with all German organisers, flight tickets as usual at www.condor.com in the travel agency and by telephone.

On board all Condor flights, mouth-nose protection is mandatory for guests and the cabin crew.

In addition, service and also boarding and disembarkation processes are adapted in accordance with the regulations.

Customers are requested to use the online check-in. This ensures maximum protection during the entire journey.

On site, guests are asked to behave prudently and in accordance with hygiene regulations throughout their stay and to take into account the entry requirements of the respective destination and the regulations on their return to Germany.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.