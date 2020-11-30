Celebrate festive season in style at Adaaran Resorts Maldives

Adaaran Resorts Maldives is adding glamour to this festive season with its exciting array of offerings at three of its resorts – Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo and Adaaran Select Meedhupparu.

The resorts have curated exciting packages for the festival period for GCC.

Aitken Spence Hotels are inviting guests to celebrate the season and bid adieu to 2020 at their Maldivian resorts which caters to every social strata.

Each resort is hosting a series of festivities such as themed dinners, competitions, treasure hunts, exclusive promotions, tree lighting ceremonies and gala dinners Ideal for guests looking for a romantic getaway, a family get-together or even an adventurous trip with friends, Adaaran Resorts has got you covered.

Guests can book a complete package with excursions, gastronomic experiences activities for the entire family.

Adaaran Club Rannalhi

Adaaran Club Rannalhi offers a typical Maldivian escape for travellers looking for a quick getaway.

The island boats a large lagoon and is known for its luscious greenery and white sandy beaches.

The resort is offering a range of delightful outdoor events like cocktail nights, themed dinners, special promotions on beverages for adults along with activities like Christmas parties, competitions and tournaments for the whole family.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.adaaran.com/clubrannalhi.

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, is known for its all-inclusive experience is a paradise on earth, located in Raa Atoll.

The resort is inviting guests to enjoy an exciting line up of events like the tree lighting ceremonies, Christmas parties for the family to special events for adults like seasonal cocktail promotions, exotic BBQ dinners by the beach, sparkling brunches, NYE competitions and gala dinners.

The hotel has also organised special activities like dine in the waters at one of the water villas, Arrack & Narikela night by the pool which will be available at an additional cost.

The exciting range of activities are sure to keep you busy while celebrating on the island.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.adaaran.com/selectmeedhupparu.

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo

Spend your Christmas and NYE strolling on the beach surrounded by crystal clear water at Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.

Experience luxury along with breath taking views of the ocean while you book your stay on the island. Boasting one of the first water villas in the Maldives, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is the perfect destination to escape this festive season.

Alongside their premium all-inclusive offerings and excursions, the hotel has organised a range of fun festivities for guests like gingerbread house making, treasure hunts and themed BBQ dinners by the beach.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.adaaran.com/prestigevadoo.

Adaaran Resorts have heightened safety measures in line with local and international recommendations ensuring utmost safety for their guests.