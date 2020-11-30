Vakkaru Maldives wins four times over at 2020 World Travel Awards

Vakkaru Maldives has a quartet of very good reasons to celebrate over the coming festive season and beyond: launched in 2017, the private-island retreat has just been crowned a winner four times over at the 27th Annual World Travel Awards.

Immensely proud to receive such recognition just three years after opening, the independently run resort has been named Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort 2020 and the World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort.

Additionally, its immense signature four-bedroom overwater villa The Residence has been named both Maldives’ Leading Hotel Suite 2020 and Indian Ocean’s Leading Hotel Suite 2020.

Established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, the World Travel Awards is recognised internationally as an arbiter of excellence in the luxury-travel sector.

“As we approach the end of such a momentous year, I could not be more thrilled that Vakkaru Maldives has been honoured four times over at the World Travel Awards. These accolades are testament to the tireless effort every Vakkaru team member makes to ensure every guest stay here is as special as can be,” Vakkaru Maldives’ General Manager Iain McCormack said.

“As travellers the world over slowly start to move again, we look forward to welcoming them to our palm-shaded beach villas, timber-framed overwater villas, and the unparalleled — and now multi-award-winning — grandeur and beauty of The Residence.”

The latest accolades consolidate Vakkaru Maldives’ position as one of the country’s most exciting and inviting luxury resorts and come shortly after the launch of its innovative new hospitality concept Vakkare.

A commitment to providing the utmost care in all its forms, the enhanced service standard sees all members of the Vakkaru team make sincere and creative effort to surpass guest expectations.

In addition to enjoying the benefits of Vakkare, holidaymakers who visit the newly crowned Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort will enjoy superlative wellness experiences that range from sunrise yoga sessions to private tennis lessons with some of the world’s greatest players; elevated fine dining that pays particular attention to nourishing and energising dishes; and some of the Indian Ocean’s best diving and watersports experiences thanks to the resort’s enviable location in Baa Atoll, named a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2011 in recognition of its exceptional ecological value and beauty.

Always honoured to host guests newly commencing married life, Vakkaru’s team members do all they can to make honeymoons particularly special.

Couples who visit the World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort can enjoy romantic experiences that range from exclusive night-time use of the resort’s Overwater Spa, where indulgent treatments will be followed by a healthy and nutritious dinner underneath the stars, to private excursions to a nearby sandbank to enjoy champagne and canapés as they admire another spectacular Indian Ocean sunset.

Guests at The Residence will enjoy all of these benefits and more, alongside the prestige of residing in Maldives’ Leading Hotel Suite and Indian Ocean’s Leading Hotel Suite.

Perfectly positioned to provide uninterrupted views of the sunset, the four-bedroom, two-storey villa extends to 971 squaremetres and contains all a family or group of friends could possibly want to enjoy the ultimate Maldives holiday in complete exclusivity.

Bordered by a bubbling whirlpool, its infinity pool seems to meld with the turquoise ocean. Around it, a vast open terrace allows for versatile entertaining and includes a dining area, multiple relaxation areas, a private spa pavilion and a staircase that leads directly to the sea.

Inside, sprawling rooms allow for spontaneous get-togethers and extravagant parties alike. For quiet time, bathrooms come with mammoth tubs, private steam rooms and outdoor showers.

But of course, The Residence’s selling points aren’t merely structural.

Every new arrival will be gifted experiences intended to make their stay as effortless as possible and their interactions with friends and family as special as can be. These range from VIP passage through Male’s Velana International Airport to a panoply of in-resort and in-villa privileges efficiently and effortlessly facilitated by their always-on-call butler team.

Among the many benefits included are complimentary sundowners, yoga sessions and spa treatments to be enjoyed on the privacy of their ocean-facing deck, as well as family film nights with limitless popcorn, candyfloss and ice cream, a private beach barbecue and celebratory afternoon teas.

Nestled in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Vakkaru is a timeless sanctuary intuitively designed for guests seeking unassuming luxury and cherishable experiences.

A scenic 30- minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island blessed with timeless ocean views, powder-soft white sand beaches, unique deep blue holes and spectacular marine biodiversity.

The 113 beautifully-appointed Over Water and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect the surrounding tropical nature and Maldivian charms.

Indulgent dining choices, a world-class wine cellar – home to a curated selection of fine vintage and non-vintage offerings from Old to New World — as well as curated leisure activities and amenities create enriched experiences for everyone.

For reservations and general information, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.