Nautilus Maldives, Milaidhoo fund Covid-19 testing facility in Baa Atoll

The Nautilus Maldives has joined forces with Milaidhoo Island Maldives to fund the establishment of a Covid-19 testing facility, in conjunction with the local council on Dharavandoo island in the Baa atoll, in order to show their continuous support and gratitude towards the local community.

The facility became fully operational on Tuesday. Now, The Nautilus provides Covid-19 testing for guests and staff directly at the island resort with results being delivered within 24 hours.

The facility is situated on Dharavandhoo island, which also houses the domestic airport within the Baa atoll region, and is available to reach within 15 minutes via The Nautilus’ luxury speedboat.

As part of the initiative, The Nautilus has also funded a physical extension of the existing health centre on Dharavandoo in order for the PCR testing service to have its own completely separate facility.

This highly commendable gesture of corporate social responsibility comes at a crucial time when the country has reopened its borders, and where testing for Covid-19 has become more essential than ever.

In addition to facilitating complimentary Covid-19 testing for guests and staff of both The Nautilus and Milaidhoo, this initiative and display of gratitude also helps to cater to the testing needs of the local population.

Given the remote location and ultra-luxury environment of The Nautilus, having a COVID-19 testing facility available for conducting complimentary tests only adds to making The Nautilus the safest island in the Maldives to visit right now.

With the already thorough cleaning and hygiene protocols in place, The Nautilus has further reinforced their protocols to align with the public health guidelines issued by the WHO, as well as by national health local health authorities.

The entire team at The Nautilus is fully trained and informed with these new protocols and the island has even curated it’s very own travel guide for guests, available here, to highlight exactly the measures in place across all touch points to ensure a safe, secure and comfortable holiday experience.

To encapsulate and emphasise The Nautilus’ efforts to be one of the safest and most private island hideaways right now, the island has created a safety video highlighting the precautions they are taking in order for guests to feel truly relaxed and taken care of. The video is available to watch here.

Both The Nautilus and Milaidhoo are located within the stunning Baa atoll, right within the heart of a UNESCO biosphere reserve.

