Simply Maldives crowned Indian Ocean’s best travel agency for fourth year

UK-based travel agency Simply Maldives Holidays has won at the World Travel Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Simply Maldives was once again awarded the title of the Indian Ocean’s Leading Travel Agency 2020.

Simply Maldives is a London-based independent travel agency, known for their Maldives expertise. Their travel experts have personally visited over 100 islands in the Maldives, giving their customers exclusive rates, VIP upgrades and more.

The win comes less than a month after the British government added the Maldives to its travel corridors list, giving Britons the option for a quarantine-free autumn and winter break in one of their favourite Indian Ocean holiday destinations.

Britons no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days when returning from the Maldives.

Meanwhile, British Airways has resumed its direct winter service to the Maldives.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.