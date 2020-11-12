Fushifaru Maldives reopens with new villas, facilities

Fushifaru Maldives has finally reopened and is welcoming guests with brand new villas, dining concepts and rigorous health and safety measures.

New villas

During the resort closure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Fushifaru underwent an exciting upgrade by adding 14 more stunning water villas, crafted with quintessential Maldivian design and modern aesthetics.

Located across the idyllic, aquamarine lagoon, the new water villas are divided into sunrise and sunset categories. Eight of them feature pools looking out onto the formidable horizon.

Since its opening in 2017, Fushifaru has been eager to meet travellers’ increasing demand for overwater accommodation options. With the upgrade, the number of water villas at the island has increased to 19 from five, bringing the resort’s total room inventory to 63, which includes a combination of beach and water villas.

All the water villas boast chic and elegant interiors, with luxury amenities and spacious design. They exude privacy and are ideally placed for snorkelling on the house reef and admiring the variety and diversity of colourful marine life.

In addition to the new water villas, a brand new Beach Duplex Villa, with inter-connecting rooms, provides the perfect option of families and larger groups of travellers.

More reasons for family holidays

Koko, the new and embellished kids club at Fushifaru, is the perfect place for younger guests.

Packed with fun activities — from painting classes, puzzle games, Disney movies to more traditional Maldivian activities like the board game Ohvalhu Gondi and educational Thaana writing classes — Koko will provide a fun yet cultural experience for children.

Health and safety measures will be implemented to ensure that kids have a fantastic yet safe time playing with others and making new friends at KoKo.

The KoKo Kids Club is open for children from four to 11 years of age. Children under four years old must be accompanied by a guardian or a babysitter. Babysitting services are available at an extra charge.

Redesigned dining concepts

With brand new dining concepts, Fushifaru’s chefs are eagerly waiting to entice your tastebuds with new flavours.

The fine-dining restaurant Raakani, named after the Spider Conch Shell, exudes elegance and exquisite ‘surf and turf’ cuisine.

Sit back and unwind with the subtle use of local materials such as palm-thatched dining platforms with panoramic views of the crystal clear seas and white beaches of Lhaviyani atoll.

‘Fushi Care’ for ease of mind

Fushifaru has developed a programme of comprehensive health and safety measures, in collaboration with Diversey, a global pioneer in cleaning and hygiene solutions.

The ‘Fushi Care’ programme delivers on Fushifaru’s promise of a safe holiday experience with enhanced safety and hygiene measures for your wellbeing and comfort.

Fushifaru’s refined hygiene standards and dedication will create a home away from home to you while enjoying your patch of paradise at the fullest.

Fushifaru has launched an exciting reopening offer with 40 per cent off room rates. For more information, please visit www.fushifaru.com.