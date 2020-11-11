Qatar Airways launches simplified fare families, offers greater flexibility

Qatar Airways has launched new, simplified fare families across all travel classes in a bid to offer greater choice and flexibility to its passengers.

Qatar Airways now offers a total of six fare families. By travel class, these are:

Business Class: Classic, Comfort, Elite

Economy Class: Classic, Convenience, Comfort

Each of Qatar Airways’ new fare families offers passengers a clear, distinct set of products and services designed to meet the different needs of its broad range of customers. For example, passengers booking Economy Class tickets will receive an additional five kilograms of checked baggage allowance for each incremental fare family.

Those booking an Economy Class Comfort ticket can enjoy complimentary preferred seating, while those purchasing Economy Comfort or Business Elite tickets can also make unlimited, complimentary changes to their travel date and are entitled to a fee-free refund.

Across all classes, valued members of Qatar Airways Privilege Club can earn more Qmiles according to the fare family they select.

“Our new fare families are designed to offer greater simplicity, choice, and flexibility to our passengers and further our ambition to offer a best-in-class retail experience,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said.

“With these new categorisations, it is very clear to the customer what they are buying – there are no hidden fees or additional charges. We are also giving our valued Privilege Club members the opportunity to earn more Qmiles with us to unlock additional benefits or tier upgrades.”

Qatar Airways will reserve a number of ancillary products and services across each of its fare families to customers booking directly with the airline. These include the option to exchange tickets for a future travel voucher and discounts of up to 40 per cent at Qatar Duty Free (QDF) retail and food and beverage outlets at Hamad International Airport (HIA).

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’, and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite.

It is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted ‘Skytrax Airline of the Year’ title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, five times.

HIA was recently ranked ‘Third Best Airport in the World’, among 550 airports worldwide, by the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2020.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways is expanding its operations to the Maldives, in a bid to boost access to the popular Indian Ocean holiday destination this winter holiday season.

From December 18, the Qatari flag carrier will offer twice daily service between Doha and Male instead of the current one flight per day.

Qatar Airways was the first airline to resume scheduled flight operations to the Maldives after the island nation reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.