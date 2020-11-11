Emerald Maldives wins major World Travel Awards accolade

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has won the prestigious accolade of Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort at the World Travel Awards 2020.

The World Travel Awards is the most respected awards in the industry and serves to recognise and celebrate excellence across all sectors of travel.

“We are so happy to have won this exciting award! I want to praise and thank our wonderful team both on and off the island for making this happen and also to all of our guests who we would not have won this award, without,” Aldo Scarapicchia, Partner and Chief Officer at Emerald, said.

A member of Leading Hotels of the World, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa reopened on August 1 and has recently been the first resort to achieve the GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation in the Maldives, meaning it is the cleanest and safest property in the destination.

Emerald Maldives invites guests to experience the Natural Elegance and Natural Freedom philosophy of the resort where space, luxury, comfort and privacy are in the very nature of the guest experience.

Located in the Raa atoll, Emerald Maldives is set on 20 hectares of beautiful private island and surrounded by 100 hectares of wrap-around reef in walking distance of the 1.7km beach.

The endless azure blue sea, golden sand and green outdoor space ensures guests will truly feel like they’re on their own paradise island.