Calling all influencers: Lily Beach Resort unveils dedicated web portal for you

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has unveiled a dedicated web portal for influencers interested in partnering with the resort for promotional activities.

If you are an Influencer who think that your brand is congruent with Lily Beach’s brand and have some great ideas to market the resort to your respective followers, do check out the dedicated page on the resort’s website. Once you have filled the form, the resort will contact you shortly.

“This new page will streamline the process so that the resort can work together the best influencers that can add value to the brand and run some great marketing campaigns together,” a statement issued by the resort read.

Located on the island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll, the five-star, all-inclusive Lily Beach Resort and Spa presents luxurious villas and suites.

The resort, accessible by a 25-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport, is a pioneer of the all-inclusive concept in the Maldives and has been recognised as the best all-inclusive resort in Maldives and Asia by TripAdvisor.

Lily Beach focuses on creating a luxurious experience which provides the best value for money through its Platinum Plan. The plan includes experiences like all-you-can-eat scrumptious buffets, excursions, activities galore, and a great selection of drinks like premium wines and spirits from all across the world.

The resort offers two sets of experiences for both families and couples, with its facilities divided along an interesting layout: a quiet zone and a fun zone.

A family holiday where the parents can indulge in grown up time on their own sounds like a page straight out of a book of fiction but Lily Beach’s Turtle Kids Club is most definitely a fact. From hermit crab races, crafts, water sport activities to treasure hunts, the little ones will have an absolute ball while parents take a well-deserved break with a diving trip, an indulgent spa treatment, or simply enjoying a cocktail together.

The heart of the experience is the team at Lily Beach whose impeccable personalised service is the key ingredient which keeps guests coming back as repeaters over the years. They are always ready and waiting with their amazing smiles and dedication to keep providing the best possible service to their guests.