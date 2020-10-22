UK adds Maldives to travel corridor, allows quarantine free travel

Maldives has been added to the British government’s travel corridors list, giving Britons the option for a last-minute quarantine-free autumn break in one of their favourite Indian Ocean holiday destinations.

The quarantine free travel policy will come into effect at 4am on Sunday, meaning Britons will no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days when returning from the Maldives from 4am on Sunday.

Britain’s decision to allow quarantine free travel to the Maldives comes just over three months after the Maldives reopened its borders to visitors.

Travel firm Kuoni has revealed that travellers in the UK were planning to splash out on luxury Christmas overseas trips after settling for summer staycations, with demand for year-end getaways in Maldives on the arise.

Bookings for 2021 trips to the Maldives are also on the rise.

Recent Google search data has also shown the Maldives as the top holiday destination among Europeans for next year.

Meanwhile, British Airways has resumed its direct winter service to the Maldives.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.