Maldives promoted at virtual Outbound Travel Roadshow India

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), together with the tourism industry partners, participated in the Outbound Travel Roadshow 2020 India on Wednesday.

The one-day virtual roadshow offered an ideal platform for industry partners to meet B2B buyers from India and the global market.

Each company had three hours to meet buyers in a one-on-one meeting setting. A virtual room for product presentation was also provided, allowing companies to address all the buyers at once.

“This roadshow further helps the industry partners in reaching their audience virtually, amidst the current situation,” MMPRC said, in a statement.

MMPRC has conducted several marketing campaigns and activities targeting the Indian market this month such as media familiarisation trips, a nationwide radio campaign, and campaigns targeting honeymoon segments in Indian market.

Besides SATTE GenX, the Outbound Travel Roadshow was the second virtual event that MMPRC took part in the Indian market.

With the reopening of Maldives’ borders on July 15, MMPRC launched the “Rediscover Maldives… the Sunny Side of Life” global campaign to entice travellers to return to the destination.

“The overall objective of this recovery initiative is to present the message that Maldives is a ‘safe haven’ for visitors and that it is one of the safest places to visit during this time, due to the health and safety measures that are in place topped with the safety offered by the unique geography of the Maldives and the one-island-one-resort concept,” the statement read.

Major online and offline activities are underway in key markets including partnerships with tour operators such as DNATA, an outdoor brand visibility campaign in UK, TTG Rimini travel Fair in Italy, a global TV and digital campaign with CNN, and an integrated webinar series for tour operators in China, as well as campaigns with FVW Germany and Travel Weekly UK.

At the beginning of 2020, India became the second largest source market to the Maldives with promising double-digit growth figures in tourist arrivals.

Being the first country to establish a travel corridor with the Maldives and a gradual increase in air connectivity, India is a main focus market for the destination along with countries like Russia and CIS region, as well as the Middle East and GCC markets.