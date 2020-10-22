Fushifaru Maldives celebrates winning three global travel awards

Fushifaru Maldives is a proud winner of three industry-leading awards so far this year, just as the resort prepares for its reopening on November 10.

As a luxury boutique resort, Fushifaru’s exceptional service and unique guest experience have been highlighted through these awards, ranking Fushifaru among the best resorts in the Maldives.

“It is truly an honour for our little island Fushifaru to be recognised on an international scale, we feel even more determined to excel in all areas of hospitality and host guests from all around the world,” Fushifaru’s General Manager Ahmed Siaar said.

Fushifaru successfully won the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2020, a follow-up achievement to the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence received last year.

Through consistent five-star guest ratings on TripAdvisor, the Travellers’ Choice award is a testament to Fushifaru’s fantastic hospitality, activities, restaurants and entertainment — all of which have once again been recognised by the traveller community.

Fushifaru’s fine-dining restaurant Raakani, which offers exquisite teppanyaki and ‘surf n turf’ cooking, has been recognised among ‘The Best Luxury Dining Experience 2020’ by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

The restaurant also won at World Luxury Restaurant Awards.

Raakani, named after the Spider Conch Shell, exudes elegance and exquisite ‘surf and turf’ cuisine and interactive teppanyaki dining experience in an ultimate beach setting. It comes with palm-thatched dining platforms that offer panoramic views of the crystal clear seas and white beaches of Lhaviyani atoll.

“We feel fantastic every day when providing a wonderful experience to our guests with big smiles and tasteful food. We strive to continuously surprise our guests with memorable dining experiences and genuine hospitality here at Fushifaru Maldives,” Fushifaru’s Food and Beverage Manager Ali Sameer said.

“We have some new dining experiences designed for our reopening and we cannot wait to share them with our beloved guests!”

Fushifaru is excited to reopen on November 10, and is ready to welcome and host international guests looking for unforgettable holidays, with assured safety and protection.

Only a 35-minute breathtaking seaplane flight away from Velana International Airport, Fushifaru is nestled between a national Marine Protected Area and three of the Maldives’ most iconic dive sites. Fushifaru is a with an endless promise of adventure, excitement, discovery and serenity all in one diverse landscape.

Merging quintessential Maldivian design with modern aesthetics, this boutique Maldivian chic resort’s 63 Beach and Water Villas exude a sense of cosines yet luxurious in space and amenities. Each of the villas features open-air bathrooms with indoor and outdoor showers, private verandas with dining areas and breath-taking views of the surrounding area – some villas feature private plunge pools.

Dining experiences focus on regional and international flavours to suit every taste and dietary requirement. Scrumptious breakfast buffets and palate pleasing international cuisine are offered at Korakali whilst flavourful Asian delicacies and mouth-watering varieties of freshly caught seafood can be savoured at Raakani. Signature cocktails and detoxtails are complemented by the best sunset views on island whilst lounging by the pool at Fanihandhi. A range of international dishes and snacks can be served straight to the privacy of your villa, 24 hours.

Above the waterline — to up the ante on adventure, a fully-equipped gym overlooks the Indian Ocean, whilst a multi-sports court hosts regular matches between residents and guests. Alternatively, take your game to the water with jet skis, kayaks and catamarans. Off-island visits include the largest tuna canning factory in the Maldives or numerous social and sustainable activities.

Below the waterline — Fushifaru Kan’du, a national Marine Protected Area home to three iconic dive sites including the renowned Fushifaru Thila, is teeming with marine life, unique cave formations and a marine cleaning station and sits right beside the resort. A true haven for diving enthusiasts and snorkelers alike.

Private wedding celebrations, picnics and desert island getaways are available at the resort’s own sandbank – only a few metres away in a crystal clear turquoise lagoon.