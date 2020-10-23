Thank you heroes: Baros Maldives pays tribute to healthcare workers with regenerated corals

In appreciation of the selfless heroes caring for Covid-19 patients around the world, Baros Maldives has created a permanent tribute out of regenerated coral. This consists of coral transplanted on frames in the island’s lagoon that spell out the words, “Thank you heroes”.

The project, which was started when the resort closed to guests earlier this year because of the pandemic, is now flourishing.

The resort’s resident marine biologists have collected fragments of living coral from the sea bed that had broken off from the reefs surrounding the island. These broken pieces would not survive without this transplantation process.

This tribute to health care workers also contributes to the resort’s sustainability efforts, as it serves to create new habitats for fish and other invertebrates.

This is part of the Coral Regeneration initiative, which had begun at Baros in 2009. Since then, 365 coral tables have been submerged. Complete and mature frames are brought to the nursery in the Baros lagoon, where the marine team routinely maintains them. This involves cleaning the frames of algae and benthic dwellers such as tunicates which inhibit coral growth.

The coral fragments collected for this unique tribute are flourishing and the wording is clearly visible. It can take two years for the coral to cover a frame completely and then it will continue to grow forever, becoming a permanent recognition of the dedication of the world’s healthcare heroes.

“In spite of the unprecedented times the world has faced, Baros aims to keep the positive consequences of the pandemic – of compassion, unity and kindness — remembered by this tribute,” Resort Manager Ibrahim Shijah said.

The coral formation can be viewed from the resort’s Lighthouse restaurant since Baros reopened to guests on October 1.

Meanwhile, Baros is rewarding guests who worked as healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic with extra benefits, including a complimentary couples massage at the island’s Serenity Spa, a private dinner for two on the beach, champagne upon arrival, and a choice of a free scheduled excursion. The offer is valid until December 22, 2021.

Baros is a boutique, private island of 75 overwater and beachside garden villas and white sand beaches set in a turquoise lagoon, just 25 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

Guests can relax in a tranquil, tropical setting, embark on an amazing culinary journey in Baros’ three restaurants and bars, dine on a secluded sandbank or the unique Piano Deck in the middle of the lagoon, as well as take part in memorable snorkelling experiences around the flourishing house-reef.

The resort has been welcoming guests since 1973, and has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it a legendary resort.

The island has been consistently winning prestigious awards from guests and travel professionals for quality accommodation and outstanding service excellence and is a member of Small Luxury Hotels Of The World.