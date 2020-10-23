Austrian Airlines to offer twice weekly Maldives service from Oct 25

Austrian Airlines will offer winter flights to the Maldives this year as well.

Starting October 25, the flag carrier of Austria will operate twice a weekly service between Vienna International Airport and Velana International Airport.

Austrian Airlines will offer flights to about 60 destinations in the upcoming winter flight schedule, which is valid from the end of October to the end of March 2021. This represents about 20 flight destinations less than in the previous year.

The Lufthansa Group-owned airline is intensively working on introducing rapid antibody tests for passengers in order to restore the freedom to travel even before a possible vaccination solution is developed.

“The current travel restrictions comprise a burden on the entire tourism sector. We need comprehensive testing for travellers and have to reconcile the freedom to travel and infection prevention so that we will be able to cut back on travel restrictions and quarantine obligations,” COO Jens Ritter said.

The first test flights are already planned for mid-October.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.