Maldives launches outdoor marketing campaign in UK to attract visitors

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has launched an outdoor campaign in major parts of the UK to promote the Maldives as a safe haven for travellers, as travel resumes in the new normal.

Under the two-month long campaign, Maldives will be promoted in the most prominent areas of London, including Kensington roadside, Waterloo station, Westfield London mall, Liverpool Street Station, Blackfriars Station, Cannon Street Station, City Thameslink Station and Fenchurch Street Station.

From these locations, Waterloo station houses the largest indoor digital screen in Europe, and is a major railway and underground station in London. It is also the busiest bus station in the UK.

“The key objective of this campaign is to reassure tourists in the UK that the Maldives remains a safe and secure destination to travel to post Covid-19, due to its unique geographical formation and one-island-one-resort concept,” MMPRC said, in a statement.

“The campaign aims to showcase Maldives as an ideal choice for long haul travels and will guarantee brand exposure to a large number of Londoners, inspiring them to choose Maldives as their next holiday destination.”

The photos and materials published as part of the campaign will present the Maldives as a country with geographically isolated islands, making it one of the safes destinations to travel in the future as well.

A series of exciting activities tourists can experience on their vacation in the Maldives will also be highlighted.

“With the UK being one of the leading markets in terms of arrivals to the Maldives after the reopening of borders on July 15, MMPRC continues its efforts to popularise the destination within the market,” the statement read.

“Several marketing and promotional activities have been planned for the remaining months of the year including campaigns with several online and digital travel trade media and leading OTAs.”

Throughout the year, Maldives has been promoted via the BBC Travel Show, UNITE Indian Ocean and Middle East Event and Travel Weekly, as well as through familiarisation trips and several online and print articles.

Before the lockdown in March, a total of 7,288 tourists from the UK visited the Maldives, while arrivals from the UK since the border reopening stand at 1,587.