Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives appoints Stanislaw Pajdzinski as General Manager

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has appointed Stanislaw Pajdzinski as its new General Manager.

Hailing from Gdansk, Poland, Stanislaw brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to the Maldives. He has spent 16 years with Accor, working in exciting and diverse destinations across Europe and Asia like Katowice, Warsaw, Bali and Jakarta.

A specialist in food and beverage with a passion for all things hospitality, Stanislaw joins Mövenpick from another branch of Accor family, the Novotel Yogyakarta in Java, Indonesia, where he spent the last two and half years as General Manager, leading the hotel through a major renovation of all public areas, while spearheading innovative and effective sales and marketing strategies to drive revenue, exceeding projected revenues by 20 per cent in 2019.

“I am thrilled to join one of the newest members of the Accor family in Asia in my appointment as General Manager of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru. Maldives is a destination that has always intrigued me, and I could no longer resist the opportunity to make this wonderful country the next stop in my career with Accor in Asia,” Stanislaw said.

“I’m very much looking forward to leading the resort opening on October 1, and the recovery from the unprecedented pandemic the world has experienced through 2020. I am fully confident that my team and I will come back with a burst of energy after the recent closure and live by the Mövenpick promise ‘we make moments’.”

When not on the floor taking care of his guests and team, Stanislaw has a real soft spot for outdoor pursuits. Being a PADI certified Advanced Diver, Maldives is sure to be one of the favourite destinations on his career journey. He also love spending holidays with his daughter, camping in the mountains and lakes of his beloved Poland.

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives reopened its doors to guests on October 1. For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s official website.