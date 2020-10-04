Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Vilu Reef celebrate reopening with 40 per cent discount offer

Sun Siyam Resorts, the luxury Maldivian hotel and resorts brand, has reopened two of its five-star resorts, Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.

To celebrate the reopening of these exceptional island retreats, guests booking a minimum four-night stay at either Iru Veli or Vilu Reef can take advantage of an incredible 40 per cent discount when booking directly at www.sunsiyam.com.

All stays must be completed by December 23 and the offers are also valid during half-term.

Guests booking the offer can also indulge in a floating breakfast, served in their private pool in the sanctuary of their stunning villa. A floating breakfast is a unique, yet amazing way to start the day.

Guests will also receive a complimentary suite upgrade to the next accommodation category.

Each resort is also offering an indulgent concession of spa treatments booked before arrival.

Iru Veli and Vilu Reef reopened on October 1, in line with current guidelines from the Maldivian government.

Based on expert advice and guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Maldivian authorities, Sun Siyam Resorts has also launched its own health and safety programme.

The Sun Siyam Cares Programme has been designed to offer guests a minimal contact experience and has been implemented with the utmost safety, health and wellbeing of guests in mind, to ensure an environment that is safe and healthy for both staff and guests.

The programme ensures that all stays are relaxing and the implementation of this programme enables guests to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the Maldives.

Iru Veli and Vilu Reef continue to remain committed to ensuring the highest standards are in place to ensure the safety and health of all its staff and esteemed guests.

With the two different resorts, both offering exceptional service and a range of exhilarating water sports, guests can be assured of a healthy, safe, luxurious and authentic Maldivian experience.

With the implementation of the Sun Siyam Cares Programme combined with the exceptional offers, there has never been a better time to book a stunning Maldivian escape for less with these amazing offers from Sun Siyam Resorts.