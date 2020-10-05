SSI conducts dive programmes in Dhivehi to train Maldives divers

With the recent updated government rule that requires all fishermen and anyone else who scuba dives for work to have a diving certification, Scuba Schools International (SSI) is supporting the SSI dive centres and instructors in the Maldives in conducting dive training to people who are residing in different islands all over the Maldives.

The Open Water Diver course is the starter course for anyone who wants to learn scuba diving and trains the student to a level where they are skilled enough to dive autonomously with another certified diver.

SSI has had their Open Water Diver course translated to Dhivehi since 2015, and it is the first time that an internationally recognised diver certification programme has been translated into Dhivehi.

SSI is now working on expanding the range of other dive course materials and forms that are available in Dhivehi.

The Deep Diver course and Advanced Adventurer programme is available for those seeking to dive deeper than the Open Water limits and gain more experience.

A wide range of different SSI dive courses beyond the Open Water Diver course is offered.

SSI is currently the largest business based training agency in the world. SSI has over 3300 training centres worldwide, including over 60 in the Maldives. More than 50,000 Scuba Professionals represent SSI and over 20 million SSI dive courses have been conducted over the past 50 years.

SSI offers Scuba Diving Courses, Extended Range (technical) Diving Programs, Swim Courses, Lifeguard Training and Freediving programmes.