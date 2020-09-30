Creative residency in paradise: Become Kanuhura Maldives’ first Digital Islanders

Kanuhura Maldives, an island resort by Sun Resorts and member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to two creatives to become its Digital Islanders and live on its luxury island resort for a month.

Their mission: Indulge in every experience the atoll proposes to its guests and document it via clips, photos and social media posts.

On the programme: Stays in the island’s water and beach villas, snorkelling and diving in the crystalline waters, escapes to its two deserted islets, dining in the four restaurants, enjoying cocktails in the two bars and countless other heavenly experiences.

While it sounds like a holiday, it is definitely not a lazy one as there are some serious (but fun) tasks involved: underwater filming during snorkelling and diving trips for video making, photographing decadent breakfast-with-a-view tables before succumbing, creating wanderlust-envy Instagram stories during pre-drinks at sunset and of course, shooting breathtaking aerial photos and clips on the beach.

A creative retreat

The creative retreat covers the board and lodging costs on the luxury island resort.

The luxury accommodation offer comprises stays at the Water Pool Villas, which are located at the edge of the timber walkway, suspended on stilts into the turquoise lagoon on the Eastern side of Kanuhura. The private sundeck is extended into an overwater plunge pool and hammocks, providing the ultimate Maldivian experience. From the deck, the wooden stairs lead directly into the turquoise lagoon with the coral garden to explore just a few meters away.

In an endeavour to provide a real experience of the accommodation offer of Kanuhura, the Digital islanders will also have the opportunity to stay at one of the beach villas, nestled in lush greenery and with a direct access to the beach all the way to the glittering lagoon.

It also provides a variety of beautiful locations to get the creative juices flowing and backgrounds to spruce up any portfolio.

The successful Digital Islanders will benefit from guidance into the luxury branding world by the marketing team of the international hospitality group Sun Resorts, in addition to international exposure for a year on its social media and digital channels.

In addition to expanding the international audience and opening new avenues career-wise, living for a month on the island of Kanuhura Maldives represents a rich cultural exchange: Besides the guests from around the world, the team staying on the island is made up of 18 nationalities.

Because happiness is only real when shared, and because behind every successful influencer is a gifted photographer, the Digital Islanders of Kanuhura Maldives are a team of two.

How to become Digital Islanders

Interested creatives should flaunt their talent for the making of visual digital content by producing and sharing a travel-themed content fon the social media platform Instagram.

The content posted, whether a clip, one or multiple photographs, should showcase their aptitude to arouse absolute wanderlust and their eye for visual aesthetics, in addition to their photography and/or film-making skills.

When posting the clip, the caption should read, “We’ve got what it takes to be the first #DigitalIslanders at @KanuhuraMaldives! We’re ready for a #CreativeResidencyInParadise.’

Applicants have until October 19 to submit their applications.

The chosen Digital Islanders will be announced on the social media channels of Kanuhura Maldives on October 26 and should be able to arrive at Kanuhura Maldives for its grand reopening on November 15.

While being a blogger or experienced digital Influencer is not mandatory, applicants with an active personal blog and a visually gorgeous social media feed will be highly regarded. On the personality side, a keen eye for aesthetics, a love of the sea and adventures are a must.

A creative residency like no other, combining luxury vacation with inspiration, a perfect setting for the creation of unique content and the making of timeless memories.

All the terms and conditions to become the first Digital Islanders of Kanuhura Maldives are available here.