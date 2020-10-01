S Hotels wins major green leadership accolade

S Hotels & Resorts (SHR), the flagship hospitality arm of Thailand’s leading developer Singha Estate, has been awarded a prestigious recognition for its commitment to sustainability.

SHR was named the region’s leading company in the Green Leadership category for Sustainable Hospitality with an Edutainment Approach at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020 virtual awards ceremony held on September 23.

Now in its milestone 10th year, the event recognises and rewards businesses and leaders that advocate sustainable and socially responsible business practices throughout multiple industries within Asia.

The 2020 event marks the first time SHR has been recognised by the event, organised by Enterprise Asia, a leading non-governmental organisation for responsible entrepreneurship in Asia.

SHR is a fast-growing holding company that engages in the management of hotels and resorts and investments in international locations with a dedicated focus on sustainable initiatives.

Since its inception in 2014, the company, which prides itself on promoting a sustainable development philosophy, has carried out various award-winning Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects and initiatives at oceanside properties in Thailand and the Maldives, including the development of its flagship Marine Discovery Centres.

“SHR’s commitment to sustainability is woven into the fabric of our company,” SHR chief executive Dirk De Cuyper said.

“We understand that we are the custodians of our destinations and have a duty to protect and preserve them for future generations, which is why we operate all our resorts in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, especially with regard to SDG14, ‘Life Below Water’.”

Staffed by a resident expert, the centres organise specific activities, such as coral propagation and clownfish breeding programmes, while the SHR management and resort operation teams collaborate with Singha Estate’s sustainable development experts on campaigns to raise awareness among of the importance of preserving and rehabilitating local and marine ecosystems.

It is this commitment to sustainability with a focus on educating guests, staff and local communities in an entertaining manner that encouraged the AREA’s independent panel of judges to single out SHR for the coveted award.

“We are delighted to have our efforts in recent years recognised by this highly-respected awards body,” De Cuyper added.

The Marine Discovery Centre at Crossroads Maldives, Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination, is dedicated to preserving the biodiversity of the country’s prestigious marine ecosystem.

AREA has recognised more than 600 CSR projects in the last decade, with over 200 submissions from across 19 countries showcased in 2020.

The independent panel of AREA judges, led by Dr Eugen Chien, former Minister of Environment of the Republic of Taipei, deliberated submission over a three-month period with the final winners being announced at the virtual awards ceremony this month.

SHR’s Marine Discovery Centres are free-to-enter facilities that feature a wide range of interactive exhibits and educational displays explaining the lifecycles and habits of the unique marine species endemic to each region.

The first centre opened at Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort in 2018, and the second was launched in 2019 at Crossroads Maldives.

A third Marine Discovery Centre has been planned at Santiburi, the carbon-neutral resort in Koh Samui certified in 2019.

Crossroads Maldives, Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination, encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in late 2019, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

SAii Lagoon Maldives is aimed at light-hearted couples, families and groups of fun-seeking friends. Each room, suite and villa – including overwater rooms and pool villas – blends contemporary design with natural textures and driftwood décor, while its unique culinary concepts include Miss Olive Oyl, the vibrant Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, and Mr Tomyam, which serves Thai-inspired cuisine with an open kitchen and outdoor decks.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is an upbeat international resort that showcases the spirit of this famous music-themed brand. The 178 rooms, suites and villas, including overwater pool villas, are complemented by signature amenities for all ages, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, Body Rock fitness centre, Rock Spa, Rock Shop, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

