Reethi Beach Resort reopens with enhanced safety protocols, new villa category

Maldives’ iconic Reethi Beach Resort is reopening with enhanced safety features and a new room category.

The Reethi Family Suite will have two bedrooms with a shared spacious living space and open-air rain showers. Just a few steps away from the beach, this room would be perfect for families on a holiday.

The resort has also implemented new measures and operations to ensure the safety of all guests and staff during this time of Covid-19.

Reethi Beach has partnered with professional experts in order to ensure standards of safety which will address the new reality.

During these challenging days, the open-air layout of all the restaurants, bars and even the individual air condition units of guest rooms prove to be a safeguarding feature, assuring guests a safe holiday.

Reethi Beach Resort is located on a tiny island in Baa atoll. The resort can be reached by a scenic 35-minute seaplane flight from Male.

Its elegant villas are built from natural materials in a typical Maldivian-style, providing comfort in a simple yet contemporary setting.

These villas are set amid tropical foliage, fringing a long expanse of powder-soft beach or on stilts over the clear blue lagoon.

There are five restaurants and five bars, poolside and beachfront.

Facilities include a PADI five-star dive centre, a spa and wellness retreat, a water sports centre and a sports complex. A wide variety of group/private excursions have been carefully selected to explore the untouched beauty of Baa atoll and the rich culture of its inhabitants.

Reethi Beach, which opened for the very first time in November 1998, now has a visitor package exclusively for stays in November and December. The resort has prepared this package because it has maintained a loyal group of guests over the years and wants to welcome them back soon.