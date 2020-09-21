Sun Siyam’s fifth Maldives resort Siyam World to open in Dec

Leading local hospitality group Sun Siyam Resorts is set to open its fifth resort in Maldives, Siyam World, this December.

Located on a 54-hectare natural island in the northern Noonu atoll, surrounded by its own exotic house reef, this brand new four-star deluxe resort suits all ages.

Siyam World offers varied accommodation options ranging from Beach Villas to expansive Beach Suites and Residences, as well as stunning overwater villas, including Water Suites and a Grand Water Residence.

Many of the villas come with their very own private pools. Focusing on the fun element, the Deluxe Water Villas with Pool even comes with individual water slides!

Siyam World promises an all-encompassing, hassle-free holiday experience with a premium all-inclusive plan, the WOW! Inclusive. This enables guests to enjoy fantastic island-wide dine-around opportunities all day long and on every day along with a whole lot of exciting activities.

The island-wide dine-around includes exotic cuisine experiences from pure vegetarian, raw, vegan, Italian, Indian and grill specialities.

Add a world-class spa, wellness and sports facilities along with some of the region’s best dive sites just metres away, Siyam World is truly an island of infinite choices, fun and bliss.

Sun Siyam Resorts, one of the most forward-thinking and dynamic hospitality companies in the Maldives, currently has a portfolio of five boutique luxury resorts in the Maldives and Sri Lanka: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli in the Maldives, and Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka.

The resort group is on a major expansion drive, with several new resorts opening in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.