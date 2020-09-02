‘Lifestyle Reimagined’ at Kandima Maldives: dive into new buzz-worthy activities

Kandima Maldives has dialled up its cool factor with a host of new activities. Interested? We thought you might be!

There is the game-changing Aquaholics watersports and diving centre for starters. Oh yes, there’s also the Kandiland kids’ klub and BURN Fitness Centre, jam-packed with classes for you to smash your fitness goals, including Aqua Fun, Kross Fit, POUND fit, boxing and HIIT.

Having reopened its doors to guests on Tuesday, Kandima is taking it up a notch with its new Lifestyle Reimagined campaign, which sees the resort provide guests with activities that restore their inner balance and awaken their playful spirit.

Try walking meditation and yoga classes against the backdrop of the ocean or the new Reiki and tension relief spa treatments to help you relax, recharge and get ready to play once again.

There are so many things to do; you’ll have to extend your stay!

Located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu atoll, Kandima Maldives offers a choice of 266 stylishly designed studios and villas, with 11 different categories to choose from, all of which have a private terrace and endless tropical views to enjoy.

The five-star resort has first class infrastructure, boasting one of the largest pools in the Maldives, tennis courts, an art studio, a marine biology school, a kids club, a game room, a library, a gym, a yoga studio and a spa.

The island also offers one of the largest selection of F&B outlets in the country, with an incredible choice of 10 restaurants and bars, all featuring unique and individual menus offering flavours of the world from Chinese and Japanese to authentic Maldivian and Mediterranean.

For more information and bookings, please visit kandima.com, contact the resort by phone at +960 6760077, or email mykindofplace@kandima.com.