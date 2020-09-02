InterContinental Maldives celebrates a year of creating bespoke luxury experiences

A year ago, on September 1, 2019, Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts opened the beautiful resort of InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, with aspiration of creating bespoke luxury experiences and once-in-a-lifetime moments for the affluent travellers.

As the InterContinental Maldives celebrates its first anniversary, the resort is immensely proud of the success and its team for providing guests the InterContinental Life that enriches guests’ stay through education, exploration and relaxation, while ensuring the preservation of this ocean idyll for generations to come.

“We thank you for your support and trust in our brand and we look forward to welcoming our guests and friends back to our island paradise soon,” an announcement read.

Situated on the picturesque island of Maamunagau at the southern tip of Raa atoll, the InterContinental Maldives is surrounded by a stunning natural lagoon and is a 35-minute seaplane flight from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport. Guests arriving on flights after 3.30pm will be escorted to the Domestic Terminal for a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport followed by a 35-minute speedboat ride to the resort.

The InterContinental Maldives’ 81 luxuriously appointed beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences offer a new level of InterContinental experience, with contemporary Maldivian design, unobstructed views of breath-taking ocean panoramas and each equipped with their own private terrace and pool.

As the first and only all-Club InterContinental Resort, resort guests can experience personalised touches and complimentary benefits throughout the island; breakfast, afternoon tea and refreshments, and evening digestives at The Retreat, an adults-only enclave with its private bar and its own infinity pool at the water’s edge. Standing at this pool’s periphery, a favourite drink in hand, whilst watching the glistening ocean’s expanse meet the horizon.

The resort features six restaurants; from Mediterranean tapas amidst 360-degree vistas at The Lighthouse, to sea-to-table South Asian inspired dining at The Fish Market and a fusion of cross-continental flavours at Café Umi, guests can expect organic, local and sustainable ingredients in thoughtfully curated ambiances.

Inspired by the ethereality of the water and transformational power of crisp island air, AVI Spa by is designed to recharge the soul by awakening the senses. Guests can rejuvenate in one of six overwater treatment villas, each harnessing the psychology of natural light and sound play to send them into a deep state of relaxation.

With a captivating array of wildlife just on the doorstep, Planet Trekkers is a youngster’s paradise for discovering the deep wonders of the Indian Ocean. Through games, arts and crafts and mini expeditions, budding marine biologists and curious explorers from ages 4-12 can connect with the magic of the island whilst making brilliant friendships.

The InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort will reopen to guests on September 7. For more information and bookings, please visit maldives.intercontinental.com.