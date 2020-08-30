Pullman Maldives Maamutaa readies for Oct reopening

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, one of the most exciting all-inclusive resorts in the Maldives, is getting ready to reopen on October 1.

Set amid 18-hectares of tropical vegetation, stunning beaches, and landscaped gardens, as well as surrounding a natural lake, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa is a paradise setting.

What sets the resort apart is the extensive list of activities, world class fitness and wellness facilities, an all-inclusive and diverse culinary experience, two exclusive Aqua Villas featuring underwater bedrooms, and a brand new Underwater Villa Experience, allowing guests to get closer than ever before to the local marine life.

Reopening with generous and flexible voucher sales, from now until September 4, guests can book hotel packages with up to 40 per cent discount. They are valid for stays until September 30, 2021.

The resort truly has something for everyone and is the ideal destination to escape to this autumn.

At the start of 2020, the resort launched its two exclusive Aqua Villas, the first of their kind to be introduced in the Maldives.

The resort is currently offering a limited Underwater Villa Experience, guaranteeing that guests will have an intimate encounter with the region’s exotic marine life. Some of the activities in this exciting three-night package include a marine excursion, scuba diving immersion with the resort’s five-star PADI-certified dive centre and the chance to try snorkelling at night!

Wellness is at the forefront of Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s ethos and their approach focuses on the four pillars of Sleep, Sport, Food and Spa.

Fitness enthusiasts will be kept active with the resort’s Fit Trail, the island’s jogging track, and the resort’s exclusive Raaveriya Workout (an ancient tradition), ensuring exercise is more appealing than an everyday gym.

For those who are after a more gentle approach to fitness, the resort offers unique yoga classes at sunrise, sunset, or in the middle of the ocean on top of a traditional Dhoni.

Sharing Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s holistic outlook and respect for nature, the resort partnered with Phytomer, the celebrated brand that incorporates elements of the sea in its skincare products, to launch its spa. Perched over a shallow white sand lagoon, this is the first Phytomer spa to launch in the Maldives.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa is the most generous all-inclusive resort in the Maldives. Guests will never go hungry as they can dine whenever and as often as they like at the six distinct food and beverage outlets to choose from.

The health and safety of Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s guests is a top priority and so the resort is pleased to reassure guests with Accor’s cleanliness and prevention ALLSAFE label.

Consisting of the most stringent cleaning standards and operational protocols in the world of hospitality, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa will offer contactless check-in services, sanitisation kits for guests, and hospital-grade room disinfection.

Going a step further, Accor has entered into a global partnership with AXA insurance company, meaning that those travelling will get the direct benefit of thousands of vetted medical professionals affiliated with AXA with access to online telemedicine consultations.

With so many activities, exciting offers, world-class fitness and wellness facilities, unique food outlets and exclusive underwater villas, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa offers something for everyone and ensures that every guest has a fulfilling stay in a paradise setting.

Rates at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa start from $1,222 (£935) based on two people sharing per night. The rates include all-inclusive meal plan, 12 per cent GST, 10 per cent service charge and green tax. For more information and bookings, please visit www.pullmanmaldivesmaamutaa.com.