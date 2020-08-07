Pullman Maldives introduces Underwater Villa Experience offer

At the start of 2020, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort launched its two exclusive Aqua Villas, a unique offering in the Maldives.

The resort is currently offering a limited Underwater Villa Experience guaranteeing that guests will have an intimate encounter with the region’s exotic marine life.

Some of the activities in this exciting three-night package include an exclusive floating breakfast, a photo session, a marine excursion, scuba diving immersion with the resort’s five-star PADI-certified dive centre and even the chance to try snorkelling at night!

Each of the 1,216 sqft Aqua Villas has two bedrooms, with one submerged beneath the turquoise waters, allowing guests to experience the island’s vibrant marine life and endless coral reef. Guests can discover the magic of the ocean while enjoying the stylish comfort that Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort has to offer.

The Aqua Villas are a rarity in the Maldives and Pullman has become a leader in immersive travel for this destination.

The villas’ design stands out, with the focus placed on marine life. Not only is there an aquarium as a bedroom — which provides an open view of the underwater life — but there is also a private infinity pool, a second bedroom looking out across the ocean, and a beautiful open-air bathroom.

The villas are in a prime position to watch the sunrise and are only a short walk away from Sol Rising, the resort’s sunrise bar which serves healthy breakfast and fresh juices. Complete with a large swimming pool, also facing east, it is the perfect location to relax in the early hours.

Pullman is a great believer in balancing work and play, and over at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort there is so much more than just sitting back, sleeping and taking the odd selfie.

The Aqua Villa Experience nurtures childhood curiosities and brings them to life. It is the perfect balance of both play and rejuvenation and these moments are something to share with the world. The villas offer the chance to enjoy the serenity of diving, without the need for a tank.

The Aqua Villa Experience by Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort brings the underwater to life in more ways than one, and with the resort’s generous all-inclusive offering, this might be more possible than one might believe.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort is located in Gaafu Alif Atoll. The resort is accessible via a 55-minute domestic flight from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport from Kooddoo Airport, followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride.