Cocoon, You & Me Maldives win Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award

Cocoon Maldives and You & Me by Cocoon Maldives have been selected as 2020 Travellers’ Choice award winners by Tripadvisor.

Every year, Tripadvisor pulls together all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travellers share from across the globe — and use that info to spotlight the very best hotels that exceed customer’s expectation. The Travellers’ Choice awards celebrates them all.

“Providing an impeccable service to our guests is our number one priority and this accolade, which is based on the customer reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor, represents our consistent hard work, and we must continue on our path for excellence and professionalism. It is indeed a huge accomplishment for us to be presented such an award,” an announcement by the resorts read.

The H2O undersea restaurant at You & Me by Cocoon Maldives.

Located in Lhaviyani atoll, Cocoon Maldives blends the best of Italian design with Maldives’ stunning natural beauty. Cocoon’s interiors are exclusively designed by Lago, one of Italy’s finest design companies.

You & Me by Cocoon Maldives is a private, rustic and romantic island located retreat in Raa atoll. An Adults-only island targeting couples, honeymooners and friends, the resort is a quiet, relaxing retreat, far away from other hotels.