Amilla Maldives: Paradise island for private hire

The crystal-clear waves gently lap the white sands of the shore. A gentle breeze rustles the coconut trees a few metres away in the thick jungle. This is Amilla Maldives – the purest definition of a tropical island paradise.

And, it can now be hired in its entirety as your private exotic playground!

For the first time ever, the luxury Baa atoll resort is being made available for sole use by an individual or couple and any companions they may wish to bring.

They will be able to roam all 12 hectares of the exotic island and enjoy its facilities, from the contemporary minimalist Amilla Villas and Residences to the stunning pools and beaches. World class cuisine can be delivered right to their door, from ‘floating breakfasts’ in their private pool to Wellness Your Way salads picked fresh from the Mystique Garden.

It’s the perfect retreat for anyone wishing to escape to a secluded spot with social distancing and reassuring hygiene measures for their protection during the pandemic.

Amilla has implemented rigorous Covid-19 prevention protocols and due to this, its remote location, and restrictions on public access, there have been no coronavirus cases on the island. This makes it ideal for small groups who are ‘quaranteaming’ or couples in search of an isolated private holiday location.

Amilla is available for exclusive use on a private one-week booking for up to 100 people. The price will be available upon request, and will include all kinds of incentives including full board meals, butler service, water-sports, a manta snorkelling excursion, sunset cruise, an afternoon on a sandbank, daily Pilates classes/personal trainer, cocktail masterclasses and much more.

Amilla is located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, an area internationally-recognised for its incredible biodiversity, including reef mantas and whale sharks. In fact, manta and whale shark season is just beginning in Baa and marine biologists predict the atoll could be in for a bumper season of sightings due to the reduced amount of human activity in the area during the pandemic.

Located just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Amilla offers a choice of 59 Houses that sit gracefully over crystal clear waters, nestle among lush tree tops or hug the shores of pristine white sand; plus eight spectacular four- to eight-bedroom Beach Residences ideally suited to large families, groups of friends and VVIPs seeking the ultimate in space and privacy.

Amilla’s innovative restaurants range from the diverse, informal foodie hub Baazaar to the relaxed yet sophisticated overwater dining at the signature Feeling Koi. Guests can even drop in to gourmet café and deli The Emperor General Store or The Wine Shop & Cellar Door to treat themselves to lighter snacks, a favourite bottle or a gourmet selection of artisanal cheeses.

With an unrivalled range of purpose-designed multi-bedroom accommodation options, and an exciting, inspiring and active Kids’ Club The Sultan’s Village, Amilla has put the Maldives on the map as a destination not just for couples, but for families and friends.

