Ultimate all-inclusive holiday at Emerald Maldives

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is the ultimate holiday destination to feel free again — breathtaking surroundings and design, coupled with an innovative all-inclusive formula. Ideal for friends, families and couples, the Deluxe All-inclusive package allows guests to relax and create long-lasting memories without overthinking of extra costs.

Resorts staff will welcome guests on arrival at Velana International Airport. Guests will then be escorted on a private bus to the seaplane lounge. Complimentary snacks, beverages and internet access will be available at the lounge as they wait for the transfer.

The Deluxe All-inclusive formula is very vast and includes: unlimited access to cocktails and signature drinks menus, a wide variety of super premium branded spirits and beers, an international wine list, a large selection of fresh drinks, soft drinks and the resorts’ in-house bottled mineral water. Guests will also have an in-room mini-bar, which will be refilled everyday with selected wines, beers, soft drinks, water and snacks.

In addition, from international delicacies to traditional Asian cooking, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa provides culinary offerings from almost every continent for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Multi-sensorial gastronomic experiences are offered by Chef Aldo Cadau in four unique concept restaurants; from a more international cuisine at the Aqua Restaurant, with a vast buffet, several cooking stations and a la carte selections for food and beverages, to the Beach Club Grill which offers a Mediterranean touch with seafood and meat grill, pizzas, hamburgers and salads.

A mix of Asian, Japanese, Thai and Chinese cuisine can be found at Le Asiatique Restaurant. Last but not least, Amazònico Restaurant, the first and only South American restaurant in the Maldives, is situated at the centre of the resort’s ‘rainforest’ and offers Brazilian “Churrasco style” barbecue as well as Peruvian cuisine and an open kitchen.

The two main bars — Sunset Pool Cafè and Sunrise Cafè — are open all days for snacks and drinks which are included in the package. These are the perfect places to relax while sipping a cocktail or smoothie while sitting just in front the island’s exquisite lagoon. Also, a professional DJ can be found every evening (except Sundays) in the resort’s main bar for entertainment.

Emerald’s Deluxe All-inclusive package comes with a vast selection of activities for all guests. This includes one boat excursion for stays of up to seven nights, a second excursion for every 10 nights’ stay (to be selected from the available activities), and scheduled complimentary guided group snorkelling excursions from the beach (20 minutes – twice every week).

Non-motorised watersports activities and snorkelling equipment will also be offered free for all guests.

For those interested in the Maldivian ecosystem and underwater world, there is the opportunity to join a complimentary weekly presentation by the resident marine biologist.

Other activities on offer include a fully equipped gym, two paddle courts and two tennis courts.

A complimentary bed and bath decoration (once during the stay), high-speed Wi-Fi, Bodu Beru Maldivian dance performance (once per week), and a complimentary cake for birthday and anniversary (when informed in advance) will be available as part of the all-inclusive plan.

The Deluxe All-Inclusive formula will be a constant element during the entire stay and it will start as soon as guests step on the island and will finish at the moment guests board the seaplane from the resort. It’s a special plan for a special destination to ensure the maximum level of relaxation with outstanding values and services.

For more information about the Deluxe All-Inclusive Package and bookings, please contact reservations@emerald-maldives.com.