Komandoo Resort Maldives: Adults-only tonic to lockdown blues

If the need to escape has been building over the past few months, the reopening of Komandoo Resort Maldives on September 1 will be just the tonic you need to alleviate the lockdown blues.

Whether you’ve been working from home, working on the frontline or juggling homeschooling, you’re probably in desperate need of a change of scenery and recuperation.

As travel once again becomes possible, there will be many looking for a much-deserved break from routine and if your idea of the perfect escape doesn’t include children, Komandoo is the destination you’ve been dreaming of.

A small, intimate, boutique resort, Komandoo is a true adults-only resort with only those over the age of 18 permitted.

Once there, disconnect from ‘normal’ life and reconnect with yourself and each other as you unwind and succumb to the island’s relaxed yet attentive style; the team members are experts in knowing what you need – often before you realise it yourself! Let them assist you in creating days of relaxation and days of pure adventure with the many incredible experiences on offer.

Will you go snorkelling with turtles or visit a deserted sandbank? Perhaps dolphin watching, a sunset cruise or stargazing by boat? Indulging at the spa and enjoying exquisite food at the restaurants will be the ‘new normal’ you can embrace for the duration of your stay at Komandoo.

Located in Lhaviyani atoll, Komandoo offers 65 villas in five categories. Each of them is independent well-appointed villas spaced adequately to provide privacy.

Since first opening in 1998, the resort has provided its guests with a unique take on the Maldivian dream holiday with its quiet, adult-only vibe, understated luxury and excellent service. It has remained one of the country’s best-ranking resorts for romance and a firm favourite to anyone looking for an adults-only, small island getaway in the Maldives.

Contact the resort to enquire about tailor-made excursions for your trip. You can even pre-purchase surprise experiences for your loved one (or yourself!) before you arrive using the Komandoo Gifts facility.