lti Maafushivaru Maldives introduces complimentary coronavirus testing

Maldivian luxury resort lti Maafushivaru has introduced PCR testing on the island, eliminating the need for guests to travel out of the island to a testing facility.

Should a guest be required to present a negative test result upon their departure, the resort will be offering these on a complimentary basis for all in-house guests. This offer is currently available for all guests arriving before the December 15.

The continued health and safety of guests, employees and business partners has been a high priority for the management of lti Maafushivaru. The resort has implemented enhanced health and safety guidelines to combat the challenges bought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

These enhanced guidelines have been implemented strictly throughout the resort, in addition to the resorts current existing extensive cleaning protocols. The resort is following an extensive guide of protocols set by the lti brand as well as government recommended protocols to ensure compliance with the Maldivian government’s regulations.

Highlights of the newly implemented protocols include:

Introduction of a healthcare management team within the resort and thorough hygiene protocols and checks of the resort premises including a routine disinfection process of all resort premises and use of PPE.

Social distancing protocols are encouraged by all team members and guests.

Implementation of contactless techniques throughout the resort operation including check ins and check outs.

Hand sanitiser deployers have been placed all around the resort and face masks to be available for guests and team members.

New and enhanced food and beverage production and service standards.

Educational seminars held for all team members to increase their awareness of Covid-19 and best practises

The resort welcomed their first visitors on Sunday after a year-long renovation.

Having joined lti brand of Europe’s DER Touristik Hotels & Resorts, Maafushivaru is the first long-haul lti hotel to launch in 16 years and will do so across Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the UK. Previously owned and managed by Universal Resorts, Maafushivaru is now owned and managed by Paradise Resorts Development and Management.

lti Maafushivaru aims to create safe havens for guests to enjoy their Maldives getaway experience and reassure guests with their new hygiene and safety guidelines.

Located in the pristine South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomising all that one dreams of when thinking of the Maldives.

At just over 350 metres in length, Maafushivaru cocoons guests in lush vegetation, encircled by powder white-beaches, and a fringed by a house reef that a myriad of fish call home.

A total of 81 villas spread on the land and overwater offers a choice of five different categories for guests to choose from for their unique Maldives experience.

Maafushivaru provides an array of diverse dining options on the island with multiple meal plan options.

A new dining option, Half Board Plus, includes breakfast and dinner at the Cuisine Gallery, Daily High Tea with tea/coffee and snacks served at the Library Lounge from 3-5pm alongside a wide range of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including selected soft drinks, juices, international branded spirits, an extensive cocktail list, draught beer, a selection of bottled wines, specialty coffees and teas, and house mineral water. Other benefits offered in the plan include complimentary snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports.

Half Board and Dine Around All Inclusive options are also available.

Take advantage of lti Maafushivaru’s current offer, which comes with complimentary room upgrades for minimum stays of five nights.