Double win for Kandolhu Maldives at 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

Kandolhu Maldives has been awarded two Travellers’ Choice Awards by TripAdvisor.

Last week, TripAdvisor announced the winners of its 18th annual Travellers’ Choice Awards.

This coveted award programme celebrates travellers’ favourite hotels, restaurants and airlines around the world, honouring 4,817 unique businesses this year. Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor in 2019, prior to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Kandolhu was listed among the ‘Top 25 Hotels for Romance – World’ and ‘Top 25 Hotels for Romance – Asia’.

Ringed by an intricate yet stunning coral garden teeming with colourful reef fish, Kandolhu is a patch of paradise hidden in the North Ari Atoll and accessible by a 25-minute scenic seaplane flight.

The resort offers just 30 villas in five different styles — Jacuzzi Beach Villas, Pool Villas, Duplex Pool Villas, Ocean Villas and Ocean Pool Villas — that feature local architecture with modern interiors. The villas are cleverly arranged to offer maximum privacy, yet all within the space of only 200 square metres.

Presenting five unique dining experiences — the highest restaurant-to-room ratio in the Maldives — available to all Kandolhu guests, the ambience and menu of each restaurant varies greatly: be entertained with a live show in Banzai, the Japanese teppanyaki, delight in an array of fresh seafood on offer in Sea Grill, sit back and gaze at the sparkling Indian Ocean from the Market or enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner in Olive with modern Mediterranean dishes on the card.

The intimate island resort also has a spa, and offers a range of recreational activities, including diving, snorkelling, water sports and excursions.