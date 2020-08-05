Radisson opens first Maldives resort

Radisson Blu, the upper-upscale brand that delivers personalised service in stylish spaces, has opened Radisson Blu Resort Maldives – a private island retreat, which becomes Radisson Hotel Group’s first property in the Maldives.

Nestled on Huruelhi Island and one other pristine islet in the Alifu Dhaalu Atoll, only 105 kilometres from the Maldives main Velana International Airport, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives makes this dream destination more accessible than ever before.

Guests can take a scenic 30-minute seaplane direct to the resort or a 20-minute domestic flight from Male to Maamigili Airport followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride, creating opportunities for short stays and weekend breaks as well as extended vacations, weddings and honeymoons.

“We are thrilled to open our first resort in the Maldives, one of the world’s most idyllic and iconic tourist destinations,” Andre de Jong, Vice President of Operations for South East Asia and Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is a truly spectacular property; its collection of pool villas, diverse dining, world-class leisure facilities and event space, all underpinned by Radisson Blu’s unique ‘Yes I Can!’ service ethos, will suit all types of travellers. We look forward to introducing a new era of authentic and inspiring hospitality to the Maldives.”

All 128 beachfront or overwater villas, which range from 215 to 790 square metres, feature private pools, ocean views, state-of-the-art amenities and one-, two- or three-bedrooms.

For the ultimate getaway, the Presidential Suite promises two levels of indoor and alfresco living space overlooking the shimmering sea.

Guests can explore the amazing marine world from the diving and water sports centre, soothe their senses at the overwater spa and yoga pavilion, or work out at the fitness centre and sports court, while the kids’ club and games room will keep young guests entertained.

The glass-walled Event Hall creates an outstanding setting for life’s most special moments, including oceanfront weddings that can host up to 50 guests.

A diverse selection of restaurants and bars includes Raha, the casual all-day dining destination, Alifaan, the Mediterranean and seafood grill, Eats & Beats, the chilled out poolside bar, and Crusoe’s, the adults- only oasis. Kabuki showcases innovative Nikkei cuisine, Mahurab is an exquisite overwater wine and cigar bar, and The Lab is an exclusive restaurant for intimate twice-weekly wine-and-cocktail pairing dinners.

Alternatively, guests can dine in the privacy of their villa with 24-hour in-villa dining.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome guests to Radisson Blu Resort Maldives,” Zafer Agacan, General Manager at Radisson Blu Resort Maldives, said.

“This is an outstanding resort that will fulfil every guest’s vision of a tropical island paradise. Importantly, our unique location — within striking distance from the international airport — makes the resort easy to reach and opens up opportunities for shorter breaks.”

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives joins an expanding collection of Radisson Blu hotels and resorts in many of the world’s key business and leisure markets.

In Asia Pacific, this contemporary upper-upscale brand is now present in ten countries: Australia, Bangladesh, China, Fiji, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives.