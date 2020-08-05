The Ritz-Carlton makes key corporate appointments for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has made key appointments to the revenue and finance department of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

Wendy Christ joins the resort’s pre-opening team as Director of Revenue Management. Meeran Mohidhin will serve as the Director of Finance, supported by Mifraz Mohamed in his capacity as the Assistant Director of Finance.

Wendy Christ

Hailing from Jakarta, Indonesia, Wendy has been working with Marriott International in revenue management. His previous role as Market Revenue Manager involved heading the revenue management function for JW Marriott, Mayflower Executive Apartments, and The Ritz-Carlton Mega Kunigan in Jakarta.

Wendy first gained exposure in sales in 2009 as a Reservations Agent at Harris Hotel Tebet Jakarta before joining Aston Hotel & Conventions Gading Serpon as Reservation and E-commerce Supervisor.

He built a successful career with TAUZIA Hotel Management, where he held his first leadership role as Assistant Revenue and Distribution Manager in 2012, and was subsequently promoted to the position of Cluster Revenue and Distribution Manager – Bandung Area.

Wendy left TAUZIA Hotel Management in 2017 to join Marriott International as the Revenue Manager at Four Points Thamrin by Sheraton, followed by Market Revenue Manager at JW Marriott, Mayflower Executive Apartments, and The Ritz-Carlton Mega Kunigan.

“With over 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Wendy is an expert in revenue management. Possessing exceptional qualities of positive thinking and experience working at Marriott and The Ritz-Carlton, he will be a great addition to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives team,” an announcement read.

Meeran Mohidhin

Originally from India but holding Canadian citizenship, Meeran has come a long way since starting his career in the late 1990s as a front office receptionist.

Meeran, who joined the pre-opening team of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives in June, brings over 20 years of international experience in financial and management accounting.

With a strong track record of proven success in leading teams to deliver financial success, he has solid knowledge of hotel operations as he previously oversaw operations as the Executive Assistant Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel in Beijing, China.

Meeran spent nearly 17 years working as the Director of Finance / Financial Controller at a number of leading hotels in the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Canada, China, Bahrain, Seychelles and Maldives. These include Velaa Private Island (Maldives), The H Hotel & Office Tower (Dubai), Radisson Blu Plaza (Bangkok and China), Westmont Hospitality Group – Arc The Hotel (Ottawa), Westin Bristol Place Hotel (Toronto), and three Le Meridien properties (Seychelles).

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai, specialising in financial management, auditing, IT systems.

Mifraz Mohamed

Born and raised in Sri Lanka, Mifraz started his career at Ernst & Young Sri Lanka in 2012. He later transferred to Ernst & Young’s office in Maldives and took up the position of Senior Accountant cum Auditor.

After his career with Ernst & Young, Mifraz spent nearly seven years at the W Maldives before joining The Ritz-Carlton Maldives in May.

During his time at the W Maldives, Mifraz held several management roles. He started as a Finance Assistance, but was later promoted to the positions of Accountant and Chief Accountant. Most recently, he served as the Assistant Director of Finance.

At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Mifraz will work under the general guidance of Director of Finance Meeran Mohidhin.

Mifraz will assist Meera in creating and executing a business plan that is aligned with the property and The Ritz-Carlton’s business strategy. He will focus on executing financial and accounting tasks, with the goal of delivering desirable financial results.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.

Cover photo: From right to left, Meeran Mohidhin and Wendy Christ.