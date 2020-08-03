Ex-tennis pro Jonas Björkman returns to Soneva Fushi for coaching lessons

Soneva Fushi is set to welcome world-renowned tennis player Jonas Björkman this August, where he will offer exclusive coaching lessons to guests at the resort.

The Swede will return to Soneva Fushi for exclusive coaching sessions from August 11-19.

Jonas is the former World No. 4 in singles, and World No. 1 in doubles.

He retired from professional tennis in 2008, after achieving six singles titles and 54 doubles titles, which includes nine Grand Slam titles. He is among a small group who has managed to win all four Grand Slam events.

After five years of being the marketing director of the tennis tournament Stockholm Open, he started his coaching career with Andy Murray during 2015, and with Marin Cilic during 2016 and 2017. Today, he is working for Eurosport as a tennis commentator and coaching Swedish No. 2 and WTA player Mirjam Bjorklund.

Jonas offered tennis coaching lessons at Soneva Fushi twice before, in 2017 and 2018.

Soneva currently runs two resorts in the Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, and luxury yacht, Soneva in Aqua. The world-leading luxury resort operator also operates Soneva Kiri resort in Thailand.

Soneva Fushi inspires the imagination with 63 spacious beachfront villas, ranging in size from one- to nine-bedrooms, hidden among dense foliage and located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Watch classic movies at the resort’s outdoor Cinema Paradiso. Choose from nine different dining options, five hundred wines and 11 types of pillow. Unwind at the on-site Six Senses Spa. Nature’s resources are transformed into art at the Glass Studio, while The Den gives children the freedom to live their island dream. Glorious days are spent star-gazing at the Observatory, sampling organic delicacies and exploring the coral reef.

Inspired by a word that means ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani is located on a collection of five islands, and a beautiful, 5.6km lagoon.

The resort currently comprises 24 overwater villas and three island villas, with additional villas to be built in Chapter 2. Each Water Villa opens to its own stretch of sparkling lagoon and is complete with a private pool and a retractable roof to stargaze from the master bedroom, while many villas also have slides from the top deck into the water below.

Explore the glimmering galaxies from the resort’s state-of-the-art observatory or spend time indulging in a range of activities including water sports, scuba diving, wellness therapies, dolphin cruises and bicycling along the island’s many trails.

Photo: Soneva