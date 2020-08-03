Kurumba Maldives defends TripAdvisor recognition as one of world’s best all-inclusive hotels

Kurumba Maldives has once again defended its position as one of the best all-inclusive resorts in the world.

Last week, Tripadvisor announced the winners of its 18th annual Travellers’ Choice Awards.

This coveted award programme celebrates travellers’ favourite hotels, restaurants and airlines around the world, honouring 4,817 unique businesses this year. Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor in 2019, prior to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Kurumba Maldives was listed among the ‘Top 25 All-inclusive Resorts – World’ and ‘Top 10 All-inclusive Resorts – Asia’.

The resort has won the same accolades for the past consecutive years.

Opened by four young Maldivians on an uninhabited coconut plantation island in October 1972, Kurumba marked the beginning of the tourism industry in the Maldives.

Kurumba began with 30 huts built of coral and thatched with coconut leaves; the first guests were barefoot backpackers in search of sand, sea and sun.

Today, the resort is still Maldivian owned and managed.

Kurumba is set on a tropical island in the North Male Atoll, conveniently situated a brief 10-minute speedboat ride from the airport. It draws on its proud history, charismatic personality and heartfelt service, to offer compelling and diverse experiences amidst a stunning island setting.

The resort offers an array of eight styles of accommodation, ranging from comfortable Superior Rooms to the spacious Two Bedroom Villa, spread among the island’s lush tropical gardens with easy access to the beach.

With eight different restaurants, three bars and one shisha lounge to choose from, Kurumba will charm you with its unparalleled choice of dining experiences and a wide range of recreation activities and entertainment — all the while maintaining idyllic spaces of relaxation to create the perfect balance for a holiday in paradise, perfect for honeymooners and families alike.