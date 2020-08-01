Aitken Spence Hotels offers extra flexibility for bookings as Maldives resorts reopen

Aitken Spence Hotels is offering extra flexibility for bookings, as the hotel group reopens its properties in Maldives.

Adaaran Resorts Maldives, the brand name for Aitken Spence’s properties in Maldives, and its sister brand Heritance Hotels & Resorts are reopening their resorts by September.

The luxurious five-star resort of Adaaran Prestige Vadoo was the first of Aitken Spence’s Maldives properties to welcome back guests in the Maldives on July 27.

On September 1, three other Adaaran Resorts properties will reopen to guests: Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Prestige Water Villas, and Adaaran Club Rannalhi. Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi will also begin hosting surf travellers from September, but the resort will open up for regular visitors from October 1.

The five-star, premium all-inclusive resort of Heritance Aarah will also reopen on September 1.

For UK holidaymakers keen to escape to warmer climates later this year, Aitken Spence is offering extra flexibility and support for all new reservations with their flexi-cancellation policy for 2020, up to 24 hours prior to arrival and up to 72 hours prior to arrival for those resorts that require seaplane transfers.

To ensure guest safety and peace of mind in the current climate, Aitken Spence has created #SpenceSafe, an update of its measures and initiatives to address heightened health and safety across the property portfolio, in accordance with national and international guidelines to ensure an uninterrupted and enjoyable stay for all.

As part of the group’s #SpenceSafe initiative, each of Aitken Spence Hotels’ resorts in the Maldives will provide reassurance for guest health and safety.

Firstly, upon arrival in the Maldives, all guests will be asked to undertake a temperature check prior to boarding their chosen method of transport to an Aitken Spence resort. Guests will then be required to participate in mandatory temperature checks each day of their stay.

Sanitising stations will be readily available across all resort properties and social distancing practices will be in place in common areas, including at each resort’s restaurants, pools, and gyms.

Amenities will be sanitised prior to check-in and resorts will rest each accommodation unit between stays.

Based on the number of guests in-house, the resorts will offer a-la-carte dining instead of buffet meals to promote safety, and to minimise contact, menus will be available by scanning a QR code. For restaurants providing buffet meals, floor markings will be arranged to facilitate compliance with physical distancing and to-go breakfast boxes will be made available for guests preferring to dine in their room.

Lastly, all resort facilities and public areas will be cleaned frequently using hospital-grade disinfectants, following a rigorous cleaning protocol.

“Following a difficult few months for us all, we are delighted to announce that five of our Maldives resorts will reopen to guests by 1st September 2020; with one resort already open to guests,” Susith Jayawickrama, Joint Managing Director of Aitken Spence Hotels, said.

“In line with national guidelines, our new #SpenceSafe initiative will ensure each resort follows specific procedures on a daily basis to ensure the health and safety of both our guests and also our staff.”

Adaaran, a subsidiary of Sri Lankan conglomerate Aitken Spence, runs five resorts in the Maldives: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.

Accessible by a short 15-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo offers 56 water villas with private spas, plunge pools and a glass-bottomed bathroom lounge with a view of marine life. Guests can take a dip in the outdoor pool or spa pool or go for an in-room spa treatment.

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu resort is a fabulous five-star property located in the northern Raa atoll. Surrounded by powder soft beaches and sublime turquoise lagoons, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu invites you to surrender to your senses and bask in the majesty of your tropical island surroundings. Guests can relax in the sumptuous Mandara Spa and try their hand at a number of exciting water sport activities, including scuba diving, windsurfing and water-skiing.

Set in the South Male Atoll, Adaaran Club Rannalhi includes standard rooms, which are tastefully adorned with tropically themed furnishings and bedding, and overwater bungalows that offer a luxurious experience comprising of a private sun deck overlooking the stunning aquamarine ocean. The resort features three spectacular dining venues and a host of recreational activities, including diving, snorkelling and water-skiing.

Located in North Male Atoll, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi is blessed with thriving vegetation and pristine waters, and offers guest villas, including Ocean Villas. Set in 83 acres of lush tropical beach property near Kani Beach on Lhohifushi island, the resort’s design enables it to blend into its surroundings being one of the best resort in Maldives.

Aitken Spence has also recently opened a new property in the Maldives under its Heritance brand, Heritance Aarah.

Operating as a premier all-inclusive resort, Heritance Aarah consists of 150 villas. Designed to inspire and custom-built to immerse guests in the scenic sights and soothing sounds of the ocean surrounding the island, Heritance Aarah is adorned with earthly hues and vibrant blues.