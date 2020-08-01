OZEN by Atmosphere wins TripAdvisor recognition as one of Asia’s top hotels for service

OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo, the flagship property in the portfolio of Indian Ocean hospitality group Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, has been recognised for its service excellence by TripAdvisor.

Last week, Tripadvisor announced the winners of its 18th annual Travellers’ Choice Awards.

This coveted award programme celebrates travellers’ favourite hotels, restaurants and airlines around the world, honouring 4,817 unique businesses this year. Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor in 2019, prior to the global coronavirus pandemic.

OZEN Maadhoo was listed among the Top 25 Hotels for Service in Asia.

Amidst the exotic turquoise hues of South Male Atoll lies the tranquil island of Maadhoo, home to the flagship luxury all-inclusive resort of the popular Indian Ocean hospitality brand Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.

Having opened its shores to the world in 2016, OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo offers the discerning traveller a uniquely exclusive holiday plan, the Atmosphere Indulgence where guests will experience the ultimate hassle-free beach holiday in the Maldives.

The contemporary design style of the resort’s 90 standalone luxury villas and overall ambience of OZEN complements the naturally blessed surroundings of Maadhoo island.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offers guest-centric resort experiences through unique resort plans, offering guests a range of all-encompassing experiences, with varieties of dining options as well as a number of complimentary amenities and activities that ensure a relaxed, hassle-free holiday experience at each resort, all the while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: ‘The Joy of Giving’.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013. The group opened its second property, OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, in November 2015; followed by their flagship ‘Lifestyle Luxury’ sub-brand, OZEN by Atmosphere, in July 2016; OBLU Select at Sangeli in July 2018; and VARU by Atmosphere in October 2019.

The group recently launched its sixth hotel, OZEN Reserve Vittaveli in South Male Atoll; establishing its uber-luxe brand – The OZEN Collection.