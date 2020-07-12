Soneva unveils summer camp, more activities for half term break family holidays

Soneva has paved the way for family-friendly getaways where there is always something going on to keep children and teenagers curious and entertained.

Soneva is now gearing up for an impressive line-up of activities for August and the October half term periods at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives, and at Soneva Kiri in Thailand. This includes a Summer Camp at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives.

Whether it’s a private water slide into a sparkling lagoon, complimentary chocolate and ice cream rooms, cultural trips to local communities or one-on-one tutoring sessions, Soneva makes sure no one is ever bored.

Soneva is known for its resorts’ children’s clubs, which are all called The Den. Every day there are countless activities to take part in, from arts and crafts, recycling, cooking classes and more.

The Den teams organise experiences for children and teenagers around the resort, from joining the marine biologist for a guided snorkelling session to learning about the organic gardens with the resort gardeners.

Tours of the Eco Centro waste management centres allow Soneva’s young guests to learn about sustainability practices and what they can do to give back to the environment and local communities.

Soneva Fushi’s Den is a sprawling playground for the imagination. Children can explore a pirate ship, splash in two swimming pools, go down the spiralling red water slide, play in the Lego and Duplo room, have fun in the dress-up and makeup area, and watch movies in the cinema. There is also a library, learning area, and music room filled with instruments, and more.

During family time, parents can head over to The Den with their little ones to enjoy their very own shallow pool. The Den also has a separate lounge area dedicated to teenagers.

The Den at Soneva Fushi. PHOTO/ SONEVA

At Soneva Jani, The Den is not just in The Gathering; it also includes the whole island itself. Creative and learning-inspired activities happen all day long, while water sports around the lagoon include kayaking, paddle-boarding, snorkelling, sailing and so much more.

There are plans to build a much larger children’s club on the main island of Soneva Jani in the near future.

The Den at Soneva Jani. PHOTO/ SONEVA

In keeping with Soneva’s philosophy that fostering curiosity and continued learning are crucial to living a fulfilled life, all activities and experiences for young Sonevians are geared towards stimulating their minds and imaginations.

Soneva frequently partners with Oppidan Education, a UK-based mentoring programme, to host complimentary group workshops and private one-on-one sessions for an additional charge during half term holidays.

Soneva Fushi – Summer Camp

This year, Summer Camps will be taking place in August, one for children aged 7 to 11, and another for teenagers aged 12 to 17. Each lasts two weeks and has been designed to encourage participants to disconnect from their daily life and learn to live in the moment.

Activities fall under the following categories: Sustainable, Local, Organic, Wellness, Learning, Inspiring, Fun, Experiences.

Camp Starter Packs will be given to each participant, containing: a Soneva Fushi journal, wooden pen, a tote bag, a cap, and a Soneva Fushi metal water bottle.

At the end of each day, they will earn a different Ranger badge.

Children’s activities include: making worm farms, scavenger hunts, Maldivian snack cooking classes, pool parties, surfing lessons, repair and DIY workshops, snorkelling with the marine biologist, movie nights, photography and videography challenges, gardening and compost making, and an Eco Warriors Waste Fashion Show, among others.

Teenagers’ activities include: An educational yacht tour aboard Soneva in Aqua, zero waste workshops, local culture trips to neighbouring islands, yoga, face mask class, pool party, campfire gatherings with s’mores, surfing lessons, snorkelling with manta rays, gardening and permaculture, a disco party, and sailing.

Soneva is known for its resorts’ children’s clubs, which are all called The Den. PHOTO/ SONEVA

Soneva Fushi – August Calendar

Over the course of August there are a number of exciting and stimulating events, experiences and activities available for Soneva’s younger guests.

Other than the daily activities at The Den, Soneva Fushi has an extensive calendar of experiences, dining events and more; a number of them designed specifically with Soneva’s younger guests in mind.

Glassblowing classes at the Soneva Art & Glass Studio introduce this ancient art form to guests of all ages, while Soneva’s Junior Master Chef cooking competition is an opportunity for young chefs to shine.

Tour the water bottling plant on the island to see how the team filters and mineralises Soneva Water, before tasting the different Soneva waters on offer.

For those who love a good adventure, children can make their own treasure maps with clues, before heading off into the island to hunt for buried treasure.

Water sports like paddle boarding, sailing and kayaking are always available at the Water Sports Champa, while pool parties at The Den provide the perfect opportunity to get to know the other children on the island.

The Island Rangers series of experiences includes the Flora and Fauna Safari, Movie Challenge, and Splash and Sailing. These will appeal to the wildlife lovers and aspiring conservationists, the budding movie or documentary film makers, and the lovers of wind and waves.

There are a number of exciting and stimulating events, experiences and activities available for Soneva’s younger guests. PHOTO/ SONEVA

Soneva Fushi – October Calendar

Throughout the month, children and teens can get to know the island’s critters and wildlife with the new Conscious Experience: Wildlife Explorers. Learn about the animals, plants and insects that live on and around the island and learn what their names in Dhivehi are.

Pool parties, arts and crafts, learning activities, water sports and pizza making classes fill the daily programme at The Den.

For Halloween, Soneva Fushi takes trick-or-treating out into the high seas and into the depths of the jungle. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in their spooky or creepy costumes to collect sweets and chocolates to enjoy later.

Learn about the animals, plants and insects that live on and around Soneva Fushi. PHOTO/ SONEVA

Soneva Jani – Summer Camp

Soneva Jani’s Summer Camp is two weeks long, with awards at the end of each week and the final farewell party on the very last evening.

Activities take participants along the winding paths of the main island, out on the lagoon and beneath its waves. Some of the activities are both child and teenager friendly.

Throughout the two weeks, participants can take part in experiences that inspire a sense of adventure, foster deeper learning, or ones that bring out their artistic side.

They can learn how to fish sustainably with a line and hook, or learn about all the uses of coconut – from food, to oil to building materials. The marine biology team will take them out to the reef to help them do surveys on marine life. They can search the island for sea turtle nests and learn about their unique lifecycles.

Fitness enthusiasts can run the island Jungle Gym, which was built by the hosts at Soneva Jani, or take part in energetic games that get their pulse racing. Friendly football matches and yoga and meditation sessions are also available.

In the evenings, they can sit by the camp fire, hearing traditional Maldivian tales, while making s’mores over flames. They can also spend time with the resident astronomer and learn the secrets of the night sky through the state-of-the-art telescope at the overwater Observatory.

The overwater Observatory at Soneva Jani. PHOTO/ SONEVA

Soneva Jani – August Calendar

Outside of the Summer Camp activities, there are special bonding experiences, like the Mother and Daughter and Father and Son Spa Packages that include soothing massages for a pampering session.

Soneva Jani – October Calendar

In October, on top of the Mother and Daughter and Father and Son Spa Packages is the Children’s Yoga and Nail Art Sessions. Here, Soneva Jani’s young guests can choose to learn new yoga poses with the resident yogi, or learn how to paint bright and colourful nail art with The Den team.

Soneva currently runs two resorts in the Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, and luxury yacht, Soneva in Aqua. The world-leading luxury resort operator also operates Soneva Kiri resort in Thailand.

Soneva Fushi inspires the imagination with 63 spacious beachfront villas, ranging in size from one- to nine-bedrooms, hidden among dense foliage and located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Watch classic movies at the resort’s outdoor Cinema Paradiso. Choose from nine different dining options, five hundred wines and 11 types of pillow. Unwind at the on-site Six Senses Spa. Nature’s resources are transformed into art at the Glass Studio, while The Den gives children the freedom to live their island dream. Glorious days are spent star-gazing at the Observatory, sampling organic delicacies and exploring the coral reef.

Inspired by a word that means ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani is located on a collection of five islands, and a beautiful, 5.6km lagoon.

The resort currently comprises 24 overwater villas and three island villas, with additional villas to be built in Chapter 2. Each Water Villa opens to its own stretch of sparkling lagoon and is complete with a private pool and a retractable roof to stargaze from the master bedroom, while many villas also have slides from the top deck into the water below.

Explore the glimmering galaxies from the resort’s state-of-the-art observatory or spend time indulging in a range of activities including water sports, scuba diving, wellness therapies, dolphin cruises and bicycling along the island’s many trails.