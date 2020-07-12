Reopening on July 15, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives offers safe tropical escape

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is ready to welcome its loyal repeater guests and global travellers again from July 15.

In the archipelago of naturally scattered coral islands and atolls, the Maldives is surrounded by the pristine Indian Ocean. While the crystal clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean make it a perfect destination to unwind and rejuvenate, the one-island-one-resort concept at Grand Park Kodhipparu — with naturally distanced villas — allows a reassuring and safe luxury living in peace and comfort.

Grand Park Kodhipparu’s certified hygiene, health and safety standards have always been in line with guidance from global and local authorities.

Ahead of its reopening, the resort has taken these standards to a new level by adopting enhanced cleaning practices and guidelines from local health authorities in operational processes to ensure both guests and employees are confident of their wellbeing and safety.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all our guests, business partners, and their families who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” a statement read.

To ensure the highest level of protection for both guests and team members, Grand Park Kodhipparu has implemented health and safety protocols with enhanced training for all team members, including on personal hygiene.

Temperature checks will be conducted on team members, while they will be required to wear face masks and practise physical distancing at all times throughout the property.

Protective measures have also been implemented for food handling, sanitisation, disinfection and cleaning procedures.

Located in North Male Atoll, a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has been designed by the world-renowned Hirsch Bedner Associates to deliver an experience that is as luxurious as it is at one with its incredible natural surroundings.

A total of 120 idyllic beachfront and overwater villas, including 65 with their own private pools, along with a large infinity pool overlooking the vistas of the Indian Ocean, stellar culinary experiences in three dining outlets, an award-winning spa, a fully equipped dive and watersports centre, a recreation beach club and a kids club provide guests with everything they could possibly need for their dream getaway.

Grand Park Kodhipparu exudes rustic charm with its bespoke furniture and decorative accents that have been inspired by local crafts, raw wood, tropical architectural elements.

Warm hues accentuate the resort’s public spaces: an open lobby that looks out onto the vast ocean, a spacious pool bar that exudes tropical chic with its sunken bar in a stunning beachfront location, and the main dining restaurant that weaves the comfort and luxury of the resort into the beauty of its surroundings.

In an area famous all over the world for its thriving coral and marine life, the island’s breathtaking landscape offers mesmerising views, powdery white sand beaches, a magnificent lagoon, and uninterrupted views of the tranquil ocean.

Delivering the perfect escape, Grand Park Kodhipparu is a place where time slows down and guests can embrace the serene beauty of the Maldives, in the ultimate luxury of relaxation and peace.

Escape to this tranquil, relaxed beach resort and discover a safe paradise at ease. An affordable luxury resort in the Maldives where unforgettable experiences await you while you make moments in time.

Book 90 days or more in advance and get treated to the great value of a 40 per cent discount for your stay at Grand Park Kodhipparu. To book your stay now and stay later, please visit www.parkhotelgroup.com/maldives/promotions, or contact their reservations team via rsvn.gpkd@parkhotelgroup.com and mention, “Book now & stay later”.