Emirates, Qatar, Singapore — which airlines are resuming Maldives flights and when?

The Maldives is preparing to reopen its borders on July 15.

Maldivian officials say that a majority of international airlines that operated scheduled flights to the Maldives before the coronavirus pandemic will resume their operations in July and August.

The country is also offering a range of incentives, including a full waiver of airport charges during the initial stages, to international airlines operating scheduled flights, in a bid to give a much-needed boost to the country’s hard-hit tourism industry.

We look at the timeline of confirmed service resumptions by international airlines, after the island nation reopens its borders to visitors.

In July

Only Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad have confirmed scheduled services to the Maldives in July.

Starting July 15, Qatar Airways will operate a daily flight from Doha to Male. The airline will use a 132-seater A320 jet for the direct service, which is scheduled to continue until October 24.

Emirates will resume scheduled operations to the Maldives on July 16, with a 360-seater B777 aircraft serving the Dubai-Male-Dubai route on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays until August end.

From July 18-28, Etihad will operate a 136-seater A320 jet between Abu Dhabi and Male every Tuesday and Saturday.

In August

SriLankan Airlines will resume its scheduled flight operations to the Maldives on August 1, with three daily services between Colombo and Male until October 24. The neighbouring Sri Lanka’s flag carrier will use a 297-seater A333 jet on two of its three services and a 188-seater A321 aircraft for the remaining flight.

Singapore Airlines will operate a daily service to Male from August 1 to October 24 using a 337-seater B781 aircraft. Its regional wing SilkAir will complement the Singapore-Male-Singapore route during the period by offering twice a day service that uses a 167-seater B738 jet.

From August 1 to October 24, Hong Kong Airlines will fly to the Maldives on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. A 294-seater A330 jet will be used for the direct service between Hong Kong and Male.

Gulf Air will resume its operations to the Maldives on August 2, with two services — the second arriving via Colombo but departing to Bahrain from Male — on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday until October 24. From August 5 to October 21, a third service will be operated via Colombo on every Wednesday. The airline will use a 150-seater A320 aircraft for all of its services.

From August 10 to October 24, IndiGo will operate two daily services to the Maldives, offering direct connections to the Maldivian capital from the Indian cities of Mumbai and Cochin. The Indian budget carrier will use a 180-seater A320 aircraft for both the services.

In September

From September 24 to October 22, Edelweiss will operate a direct flight between Zurich and Male on every Thursday, while a Sunday flight will be added to the route from September 27 to October 18. The airline will use a 314-seater A343 aircraft for the two services.

In October

Turkish Airlines will resume its operations to the Maldives on October 1, with two services — the second arriving via Colombo but departing to Istanbul from Male — on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday until October 23. Turkey’s flag carrier will deploy a 289-seater A333 aircraft for the two services.

From October 2-23, Edelweiss will operate another flight on the Zurich-Male-Zurich route on every Friday. As its two services scheduled to start in September, Edelweiss will use a 314-seater A343 aircraft for the October service.

