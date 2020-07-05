Kaimoo Hotels’ properties to reopen in Aug, Sept with rigorous hygiene measures

Kaimoo Resorts & Hotels have announced opening dates for the group’s resorts and hotels alongside rigorous new hygiene measures to reassure guests.

Equator Village Maldives, located in the Gan district of the southernmost Addu atoll, will open on August 1.

Equator Village. PHOTO/ KAIMOO

Embudu Village and Summer Island Maldives are scheduled to open on September 1, while Mookai Hotel and Mookai Suites, two properties in the capital city of Male, will also open September 1.

Embudu Village. PHOTO/ KAIMOO

The Maldivian government has announced that the international borders will be reopened in time for the summer holiday season, on July 15.

In order to prepare for the reopening and to reassure guests, Kaimoo has put in place a stringent set of new health and safety protocols. These measures include increasing the frequency of cleaning, and regular sanitisation of guest rooms, restaurants, bars and other high-contact areas.

Guests will check-in at their villas, minimising the time spent at communal areas, and practice social distancing at the resort. Strict cleaning protocols will ensure the cleanliness of transfer boats. These new procedures are science-driven and will use technology solutions to reduce the impact on the environment.

“We have implemented these new measures to reassure our guests that they can have both a relaxing and safe holiday at our properties. Our staff will undergo training on how to implement these new measures. We will also put in place new protocols so that these measures and important updates are communicated promptly and transparently to guests,” Manih Ahmed, Managing Director of Kaimoo, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Mookai Hotel. PHOTO/ KAIMOO

Mookai Suites. PHOTO/ KAIMOO

Wholly Maldivian owned, Kaimoo was founded in 1979 and today owns and operates five properties in the Maldives. This includes three award-winning resorts: Embudu Village Maldives and Summer Island Maldives in Male atoll, and Equator Village in Addu.

Kaimoo also owns and operates two city hotels in Male: Mookai Hotel and Mookai Suites.

Cover photo: Summer Island Maldives. PHOTO/ KAIMOO