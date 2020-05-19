Experience Maldives with stunning Zoom backgrounds, mobile wallpapers

With so much chaos going around in the world, we all need a small reminder that there is light, or in this case “the sunny side of life…”, at the end of the tunnel.

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), the country’s official tourism promotion body, is offering a collection of Zoom backgrounds, as well as mobile and desktop wallpapers for you get a glimpse of paradise.

Envision yourself surrounded by the beauty of the Maldives with stunning images of the idyllic islands. These backgrounds are a simple reminder of what awaits you; the dazzling sun, Instagram worthy emerald waters, the plethora of underwater wildlife, white sandy beaches — just to name a few.

As you wait eagerly for your return to the sun, sand and sea, why not experience a bit of Maldives from home? Try a Zoom video call from a virtual beach, have Maldives in your pocket and a window to the sunny side!

Holiday-style Zoom backgrounds have soared in popularity, with Google Trends data showing a 9,900 per cent increase in searches. And it turns out Maldivian scenery is the second most popular!

To download the Zoom backgrounds, and the mobile and desktop wallpapers offered by MMPRC, please follow this link.