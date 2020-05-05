Maldives ranks second for most popular Zoom background destinations

Holiday-style Zoom backgrounds have soared in popularity, with Google Trends data showing a 9,900 per cent increase in searches. And it turns out Maldivian scenery is the second most popular!

UK-based travel company Kuoni has crunched the numbers to find out where video call users are going on their ‘virtual holidays’, revealing the Caribbean as the top spot, followed by a tie between the Maldives and Australia.

Here are the most popular Zoom backgrounds, according to Kuoni:

Caribbean: +9,900 per cent Maldives and Australia: +9,800 per cent Vietnam, New Zealand and Sweden: +9,700 per cent Philippines: +8,800 per cent Canada and Brazil: +8,500 per cent The US: +8,100 per cent Ireland +7,200 per cent India +6,500 per cent Portugal +5,000 per cent Spain +4,900 per cent

As for holiday types, safari was the most popular, followed by mountain, cityscape, beach and waterfall.

Here are the top 10 by landscape:

Safari: +9,900 per cent Mountain: +9,800 per cent Cityscape: +8,100 per cent Beach: +7,800 per cent Waterfall: +6,600 per cent Sea: +6,400 per cent Rainforest: +5,000 per cent Field: +4,000 per cent Desert: +3,200 per cent Lake: +1,500 per cent

Kuoni has also provided a set of 14 images and videos to be used as Zoom backgrounds to reflect some of their most popular destinations. You can download them here.

If you are looking to transport yourself from your bedroom to a powder soft white sand beach in the Maldives and your living room to one of its turquoise lagoons, check out these free Zoom backgrounds by Maldivian hotel group Coco Collection.

Zoom has risen in popularity as a go-to platform for video conference calls, get-togethers and celebrations during the current coronavirus pandemic. One advanced (free) setting of the app allows users to disguise their backgrounds to something else entirely.

How to upload a Zoom background

Once you’ve downloaded a background, follow these simple steps: