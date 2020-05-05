Maldives ranks second for most popular Zoom background destinations
Holiday-style Zoom backgrounds have soared in popularity, with Google Trends data showing a 9,900 per cent increase in searches. And it turns out Maldivian scenery is the second most popular!
UK-based travel company Kuoni has crunched the numbers to find out where video call users are going on their ‘virtual holidays’, revealing the Caribbean as the top spot, followed by a tie between the Maldives and Australia.
Here are the most popular Zoom backgrounds, according to Kuoni:
- Caribbean: +9,900 per cent
- Maldives and Australia: +9,800 per cent
- Vietnam, New Zealand and Sweden: +9,700 per cent
- Philippines: +8,800 per cent
- Canada and Brazil: +8,500 per cent
- The US: +8,100 per cent
- Ireland +7,200 per cent
- India +6,500 per cent
- Portugal +5,000 per cent
- Spain +4,900 per cent
As for holiday types, safari was the most popular, followed by mountain, cityscape, beach and waterfall.
Here are the top 10 by landscape:
- Safari: +9,900 per cent
- Mountain: +9,800 per cent
- Cityscape: +8,100 per cent
- Beach: +7,800 per cent
- Waterfall: +6,600 per cent
- Sea: +6,400 per cent
- Rainforest: +5,000 per cent
- Field: +4,000 per cent
- Desert: +3,200 per cent
- Lake: +1,500 per cent
Kuoni has also provided a set of 14 images and videos to be used as Zoom backgrounds to reflect some of their most popular destinations. You can download them here.
If you are looking to transport yourself from your bedroom to a powder soft white sand beach in the Maldives and your living room to one of its turquoise lagoons, check out these free Zoom backgrounds by Maldivian hotel group Coco Collection.
Zoom has risen in popularity as a go-to platform for video conference calls, get-togethers and celebrations during the current coronavirus pandemic. One advanced (free) setting of the app allows users to disguise their backgrounds to something else entirely.
How to upload a Zoom background
Once you’ve downloaded a background, follow these simple steps:
- Download the Zoom app for Mac or Windows
- Open the app and sign in
- In the upper right corner, click your profile picture and then click on ‘Settings’
- In the left menu, click ‘Virtual Background’ (if you don’t see this, log in to the Zoom website, go to ‘Settings’ and toggle on ‘Virtual Background’)
- In the ‘Virtual Background’ menu, click the (+) icon
- Select and upload your chosen background
- For best results, make sure you have a plain background behind you such as a wall.